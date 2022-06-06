Tru Earth Selects River Logic's Digital Planning Twin Technology Solution for Accelerated Business Growth

DALLAS, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tru Earth, makers of eco-friendly laundry detergent in a revolutionary new strip form and the fastest growing environmental company in Canada in more than five years, has selected River Logic to support end-to-end planning across its business. Tru Earth will utilize River Logic's Digital Planning Twin Technology to help visualize and evaluate scenarios and opportunities to accelerate the company's growth.

Carlos Centurion, President of River Logic, added, "Tru Earth is a phenomenally innovative and sustainability-focused company that we're extremely proud to partner with. We look forward to supporting them with our powerful planning and decision making tools, as they continue to navigate their remarkable growth."

Darren Gross, VP of Global Supply Chain & Manufacturing for Tru Earth spoke to the importance of this endeavor for the fast-growing company." At Tru Earth, we're dedicated to making smart products that protect our environment. The addition of River Logic will be key in making smart decisions that accelerate both our business growth and our company objectives in the right ways."

River Logic and its Digital Planning Twin technology will allow Tru Earth to virtually examine a limitless set of scenarios, constraints, and conditions simultaneously, quickly, and safely/securely. Financial components are fully integrated into models and enable users to balance complex trade-offs across the entire value chain and quantify the impact of potential decisions to determine which is optimal given their objectives.

To learn more about Tru Earth, www.tru.earth. To learn more about River Logic, visit www.riverlogic.com.

About Tru Earth

Tru Earth, based in Vancouver, Canada, provides global consumers with eco-friendly zero waste laundry detergent strips. Tru Earth is disrupting the laundry industry with its bold leadership, innovation and commitment to putting the health of our planet earth first. With the goal of reducing the environmental impact we have on our planet, one small change at a time, Tru Earth has founded the #truearthmovement, which has three core values – simplicity, empowerment, and integrity.

About River Logic

Technology from Texas-based River Logic creates the confidence leaders need to solve complex planning problems across the enterprise. Purpose-built for business users, their platform enables end-to-end business optimization via advanced analytics and a revolutionary cloud experience that offers rapid scenario collaboration, data management, workflows, BI reporting, scalability, and more.

