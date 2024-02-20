Trualta Adds PointClickCare's EHR Platform to Expanding Suite of Technology Integrations

Facilities nationwide can opt in to offer family caregiver support

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trualta , the leading family caregiver education and support platform, and PointClickCare, the leading cloud-based healthcare platform for long-term and post-acute care (LTPAC) providers, have partnered to support family caregivers.

As part of a growing list of technology integrations, Trualta will now be offered as an integrated partner solution to PointClickCare customers through PointClickCare's Marketplace. Care facilities that sign up will provide Trualta as a free resource to families upon discharge.

PointClickCare and Trualta have partnered to offer caregiver education and support to families upon discharge from care facilities.

"We are so excited that more family caregivers will be able to receive proper education and support as their loved ones transition home from care facilities," said Jonathan Davis, Trualta CEO. "We know that supporting families through discharge improves provider satisfaction rates and reduces hospital readmissions."

Before discharge, families with access to Trualta will be invited to log in for caregiving resources, which will also be available to them once they return home. Trualta's articles, videos, and modules cover a variety of care topics including preparing for discharge, transitioning from hospital to home, and life after discharge. Trualta also offers virtual support groups that enable caregivers to ask questions and share their experiences.

"In addition to empowering caregivers as integral members of the care team, Trualta's integration with PointClickCare can help facilities optimize their workflows and reduce staff burden by involving caregivers before discharge," said Davis.

According to a recent study of Trualta caregivers, 30 days of Trualta use can decrease annual unexpected hospital visits among care recipients by 20 percent.

Trualta will be exhibiting at the PointClickCare Summit in New Orleans on Feb. 26-28. For more information about Trualta, please visit www.trualta.com .

About Trualta

Trualta is the leading family caregiver education and support platform, and aims to help unpaid family caregivers build skills, improve confidence and feel less isolated. It offers on-demand articles and videos, and virtual support groups, to help improve at-home care and reduce caregiver burnout. Trualta partners with healthcare payers and providers, and government and social service organizations to bring its evidence-based offering to families. It has proven through peer-reviewed research that educated family caregivers can improve health outcomes and reduce healthcare costs.

CONTACT: Allison Becker, allison@trualta.com

SOURCE Trualta