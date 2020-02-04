Trualta and University of Florida study evaluates impact of family caregiver education

OTTAWA, Ontario and GAINSVILLE, Fla., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trualta (www.trualta.com), the only skills-based learning management platform for the family caregiver, is partnering with the University of Florida (UF) to demonstrate how healthcare system outcomes can be improved by empowering informal family caregivers with the skills and confidence they need to ensure the best possible care for their loved ones.

The UF-Trualta study will follow family caregivers of persons with Alzheimer's, dementia or mild cognitive impairment who are having surgery. The study participants will each benefit from Trualta's skills-based training and support program – which adapts and tailors professional-level training to the individual family member.

How the trial will work

Participating caregivers will use Trualta's training portal, which includes modules developed by Trualta and UF expressly for the care of someone with dementia or mild cognitive impairment.

They will have the option to choose the modules that best apply to their needs and interests, and the mode of delivery that best fits their learning styles – text, video, audio or eLearning.

Participants will be surveyed about their confidence with caregiving skills at the beginning, end and throughout their engagement.

The study is expected to conclude and the results made available by the fall of 2020.

Trualta's training modules range from behavioral symptom management, safety and injury prevention, pain and medication management and moving and transferring patients, to nutrition and daily care, and resources that help family caregivers look after their own well-being.

Reducing strain on the system

"Plenty of education and training on these topics exist for professionals, but none of that content is made available in a format that works for the family members who need it most," said Jonathan Davis, Founder and CEO of Trualta. "We take professional-level training and adapt it for the family caregiver – regardless of their background or previous healthcare knowledge. This improves their confidence and ability to deliver care, which in turn reduces strain on the healthcare system overall."

Dementia and mild cognitive impairment are just two of many costly health challenges that are growing more acute with an aging population. The family caregiver who is unpaid and often lacks the necessary skills and training provides 80-90 per cent of the care for aging seniors in North America.

Lack of family caregiver training and support increases the likelihood of ER visits, ambulance and paramedic calls to the home and the risk of readmission – all of which increases costs for healthcare payers and providers, as well as social service organizations.

Improving patient outcomes

Participants in the UF-Trualta study are being identified through the Perioperative Cognitive and Anesthesia Network program, or PeCAN. This is a clinical service at UF Health Shands Hospital that works to improve brain health for presurgical patients at risk of cognitive problems.

"As clinicians, we want to be able to offer resources to support family caregivers and help them feel more empowered, but often lack the resources to do so," said Dr. Catherine Price, Director of PeCAN. "In partnership with Trualta, we intend to demonstrate how a relatively simple learning platform – simple both in terms of its user experience and program delivery – can give clinicians the means to bridge this gap and set up family caregivers for success."

The UF-Trualta study is being funded by the Centre for Aging + Brain Health Innovation (CABHI) through its Industry Innovation Partnership Program. The program pairs private companies with healthcare institutions that can offer a real-world setting for testing new products and services to address the needs of aging adults.

About Trualta

Trualta (www.trualta.com) partners with innovative healthcare payers and providers, as well as social service organizations, to better support families managing care at home and help reduce healthcare system costs. Each partner organization is equipped with a customized and co-branded learning portal through which healthcare professionals can deliver an innovative and skills-based training program that helps family caregivers develop the ability and confidence to better care for their aging loved ones. Trualta's program includes an online learning management system that is accessible via desktop, tablet, or smartphone with companion print material, personalized for each family's care situation. Topics include personal care, safety and injury prevention, cognitive decline and brain health, and caregiver wellness. Trualta is engaging in research partnerships and clinical validation trials with leading health organizations to demonstrate how more capable and confident caregivers do lead to improved patient outcomes.

About the Centre for Aging + Brain Health Innovation (CABHI)

A Toronto-based solution accelerator for the aging and brain health sector, CABHI provides funding and support to innovators for the development, testing, and dissemination of new ideas and technologies that address unmet brain health and seniors' care needs. Established in 2015, it is the result of the largest investment in brain health and aging in Canadian history. CABHI is a unique collaboration of health care, science, industry, not-for-profit and government partners whose aim is to help improve quality of life for the world's aging population, allowing older adults to age safely in the setting of their choice while maintaining their cognitive, emotional, and physical well-being.

