Trualta Partners with Iowa to Certify Professional Caregivers and Support Family Caregivers

All caregivers in Iowa can access free resources at home

DES MOINES, Iowa, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trualta , the leading learning and support platform for caregivers, has partnered with the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services to help caregivers in Iowa. Family caregivers can access free educational and support resources, and paid caregivers can receive professional certifications at ltss-iowa-trualta.com .

"We are thrilled to offer our caregiver education platform in Iowa," said Jonathan Davis, Trualta CEO. Post this Family caregivers can access free educational and support resources, and paid caregivers can receive professional certifications at ltss-iowa-trualta.com.

"We are thrilled to offer our caregiver education platform in Iowa," said Jonathan Davis, Trualta CEO. "This is a significant step forward in our mission to empower caregivers with invaluable knowledge and support, deepening our commitment to helping as many caregivers as possible to better manage challenging care situations at home."

Trualta helps caregivers provide better care through its videos, articles, and courses, which are available in English and Spanish. It also offers webinars and virtual support groups so caregivers can connect.

Additionally, professional caregivers or those looking to become paid caregivers can take Trualta's new Caregiver Essentials Certification course, which is also free. There are currently more than 23,000 paid caregivers in Iowa, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Trualta's innovative education platform offers short lessons on many caregiver skills, including fall prevention, medication management, toileting and bathing. Its content helps families caring for loved ones with conditions such as Alzheimer's disease or dementia, an intellectual or developmental disability, heart disease, diabetes, COPD, a recent stroke and more.

There are an estimated 330,000 unpaid family caregivers in Iowa, and they are at risk for anxiety, depression and burnout. According to a study published in the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease Reports, 89 percent of study participants reported high satisfaction with Trualta, and 84 percent reported using at least one skill learned from Trualta.

To learn more about how Iowans can receive free caregiver support or a professional caregiver certification, sign up at ltss-iowa-trualta.com .

About Trualta

Trualta is the leading caregiver education and support platform, helping caregivers to build skills, improve confidence, and feel less isolated. It offers articles, videos, and virtual support to improve care at home, and also certifies professional caregivers. Trualta partners with healthcare payers and providers, and government and social service organizations to bring its evidence-based offering to families and professionals. It has proven through peer-reviewed research that educated caregivers can improve health outcomes and reduce healthcare costs.

Media Contact: Allison Becker, [email protected]

SOURCE Trualta