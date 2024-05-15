Truck Accident in Dallas Claims Life of Hector Castillo Garcia

DALLAS, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grossman Law Offices, with its principal office in Dallas, TX, reports on the commercial vehicle accident death of Hector Castillo Garcia, who lost his life on April 17, 2024, at approximately 6:10 a.m. on Dowdy Ferry Road.

Details About the Truck Accident in Dallas:

Initial reports from authorities indicate that the accident occurred at the intersection of Dowdy Ferry Road and the I-20/LBJ Freeway service road.

According to the preliminary investigation, 56-year-old Hector Castillo Garcia was traveling southbound in a Ford Expedition on Dowdy Ferry Road. As he crossed the service road, an 18-wheeler traveling northbound allegedly failed to yield while attempting to make a left turn to access the westbound on-ramp. This resulted in a collision between the two vehicles.

Hector Castillo Garcia died as a result of injuries sustained in the collision. At this time, there is no indication of pending charges or citations.

