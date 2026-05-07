Truck Parking Club Adds Victor Westerlund as Chief Financial Officer to Accelerate Next Phase of Growth

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Truck Parking Club, a leading marketplace connecting truck drivers and fleets with reservable parking nationwide, today announced the appointment of Victor Westerlund as Chief Financial Officer as the company continues to scale its national network.

Victor Westerlund new CFO of Truck Parking Club

Westerlund brings more than a decade of experience scaling high-growth companies, most recently serving as Vice President of Finance at Stax Payments. During his tenure, he helped build the company's financial operations from the ground up, supporting its growth from an early-stage startup to a company that reached a reported valuation of up to $1 billion, while supporting multiple capital raises, acquisitions, and a majority exit.

At Truck Parking Club, Westerlund will lead financial strategy and infrastructure development as the company enters its next phase of rapid expansion.

"Victor brings exactly the kind of experience we need at this stage of growth," said Evan Shelley, Founder and CEO of Truck Parking Club. "His experience building financial systems, raising capital, and navigating scale will be critical as we continue to expand our network and strengthen our position in the market."

Truck Parking Club is addressing the nationwide shortage of truck parking, which federal data links to hundreds of fatal crashes each year. Since launching, the company has rapidly scaled its marketplace by activating underutilized space on private property, recently surpassing 5,000 locations nationwide while helping hundreds of thousands of drivers find safe, legal, and efficient parking.

"Truck parking is one of the biggest pain points in the logistics ecosystem, and the opportunity to solve it at scale is incredibly compelling," said Westerlund. "There's a large, underserved market here, and Truck Parking Club has built a strong foundation and a clear path forward. I'm excited to join the team at this stage and help drive the next phase of growth."

Westerlund joins Truck Parking Club at a pivotal moment, as the company continues to expand its marketplace and explore new go-to-market opportunities, including deeper engagement with fleets and enterprise partners, with plans to grow to 10,000 locations by the end of 2026. Westerlund will focus on building a robust financial foundation to support and accelerate this growth.

About Truck Parking Club

Truck Parking Club is a network of instantly reservable hourly, daily, weekly, and monthly truck parking locations throughout the U.S. Truck Parking Club connects truckers to parking via truckparkingclub.com and its mobile app. The network is made up of property owners with locations suitable for truck parking, including trucking companies, warehouses, truck repair shops, tow truck companies, storage companies, CDL schools, trailer leasing companies, industrial outdoor storage, real estate investors, truck stops, truck parking operators, and more. Property owners interested in becoming a Property Member can join at truckparkingclub.com/become-property-member.

Media Contact

Reed Loustalot

CMO, Truck Parking Club

[email protected]

423-275-4999

truckparkingclub.com

SOURCE TruckParkingClub.com