Truck Parking Club Partners with Shell Rotella to Offer Drivers Up to $100 in Truck Parking

TruckParkingClub.com

Feb 18, 2026, 09:00 ET

"Night on Us" promotion rewards drivers with up to $100 in Truck Parking Club Cash for qualifying oil changes

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Truck Parking Club and Shell Rotella today announced the "Night on Us" promotion. Drivers who get a qualifying Shell Rotella T5 or T6 Synthetic Blend or Full Synthetic oil change at a participating service location can receive up to $100 in Truck Parking Club Cash.

Drivers can get their Shell Rotella oil change at a participating installer, then submit their receipt at rotella.com/nightonus to redeem Truck Parking Club Cash. This can be used at any of Truck Parking Club's 4,200+ locations nationwide.

"For decades, Shell Rotella has been a trusted name in trucking. From products that provide strong engine protection to iconic events like Shell Rotella SuperRigs, they consistently support truck drivers. We're proud to partner with Shell to put Truck Parking Club Cash directly in drivers' hands - helping them park safely, legally, and efficiently," said Evan Shelley, Co-Founder & CEO of Truck Parking Club.

"Truck drivers rely on Shell Rotella to help keep their engines running strong mile after mile, and we're always looking for ways to support them on the road," said Julie Wright, Shell Rotella brand manager. "Through the Night on Us promotion, we're proud to partner with Truck Parking Club to help drivers access safe, reliable parking."

The promotion runs through June 30, 2026. Full details and participating locations are available at rotella.com/nightonus.

About Shell Rotella

Shell Rotella is the#1 Heavy Duty Engine Oil Brand in North America.[1] For more information about the Shell Rotella? engine oils, visit Rotella.com. To stay up-to-date on the latest news from Shell Rotella?, follow Shell Rotella? on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for updates.

[1] Source: Kline Report, 2025

About Truck Parking Club

Truck Parking Club is a network of instantly reservable hourly, daily, weekly, and monthly truck parking locations throughout the US. Truck Parking Club connects truckers to parking via truckparkingclub.com and its mobile app. The network is made up of property owners with locations adequate for truck parking, including trucking companies, warehouses, truck repair shops, tow truck companies, storage companies, CDL schools, trailer leasing companies, industrial outdoor storage, real estate investors, truck stops, truck parking operators, and more.

Property owners interested in becoming a Property Member can join at truckparkingclub.com/become-property-member.

Media Contact
Reed Loustalot - CMO
Truck Parking Club
[email protected]
423-275-4999
truckparkingclub.com

