Truck Parking Club Partners with Shell Rotella to Offer Drivers Up to $100 in Truck Parking

"For decades, Shell Rotella has been a trusted name in trucking. From products that provide strong engine protection to iconic events like Shell Rotella SuperRigs, they consistently support truck drivers. We're proud to partner with Shell to put Truck Parking Club Cash directly in drivers' hands - helping them park safely, legally, and efficiently," said Evan Shelley, Co-Founder & CEO of Truck Parking Club.

"Truck drivers rely on Shell Rotella to help keep their engines running strong mile after mile, and we're always looking for ways to support them on the road," said Julie Wright, Shell Rotella brand manager. "Through the Night on Us promotion, we're proud to partner with Truck Parking Club to help drivers access safe, reliable parking."

The promotion runs through June 30, 2026. Full details and participating locations are available at rotella.com/nightonus .

About Shell Rotella

Shell Rotella is the#1 Heavy Duty Engine Oil Brand in North America.[1] For more information about the Shell Rotella? engine oils, visit Rotella.com . To stay up-to-date on the latest news from Shell Rotella?, follow Shell Rotella? on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram for updates.

[1] Source: Kline Report, 2025

About Truck Parking Club

Truck Parking Club is a network of instantly reservable hourly, daily, weekly, and monthly truck parking locations throughout the US. Truck Parking Club connects truckers to parking via truckparkingclub.com and its mobile app. The network is made up of property owners with locations adequate for truck parking, including trucking companies, warehouses, truck repair shops, tow truck companies, storage companies, CDL schools, trailer leasing companies, industrial outdoor storage, real estate investors, truck stops, truck parking operators, and more.

Property owners interested in becoming a Property Member can join at truckparkingclub.com/become-property-member .

