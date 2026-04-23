Truck Parking Club Surpasses 5,000 Locations as America's Truck Parking Shortage Fuels Deadly Roadside Crashes

Network now serves drivers from 93 of the top 100 fleets, with 80,000+ reservable spaces across 49 states

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Truck Parking Club today announced its network of reservable truck parking has surpassed 5,000 locations nationwide, reaching a critical scale as the U.S. continues to face a truck parking shortage that federal data links to hundreds of fatal crashes each year.

Truck Parking Club Growth Trajectory

The company's marketplace now offers more than 80,000 reservable truck parking spaces across 49 states, built not through new construction but by utilizing unused space on private property. These locations are made up of warehouses, trucking terminals, self storage facilities, truck repair shops and more.

Drivers from 93 of the top 100 fleets have parked at Truck Parking Club locations, helping 100,000's of drivers get safely, legally and efficiently parked.

"We've created a new way to add truck parking capacity at scale and at speed, without waiting on construction, leasing, or new infrastructure dollars," said Evan Shelley, founder and CEO of Truck Parking Club. "Hundreds of thousands of drivers have already parked with us, and we're actively partnering with everyone from the largest fleets to independent owner-operators to help them use Truck Parking Club to improve efficiency and deliver real value to both drivers and carriers."

A Safety Crisis Hiding in Plain Sight

The truck parking shortage isn't just an inconvenience. It's a public safety issue. Federal data shows 457 fatal crashes and more than 41,000 total crashes annually involve large trucks on highway ramps and shoulders.¹ Drivers aren't choosing these spots. They park there because they have no alternative.

The shortage has persisted for more than a decade, driven by limited supply, regulatory barriers to develop new parking, and the high cost of traditional construction, which runs $100,000 to $200,000 per space and takes years to complete.

For reference, it would cost approximately $8 Billion to build the capacity Truck Parking Club has in its network.

Truck Parking Club's model sidesteps those barriers by activating existing private property:

Unlocking existing capacity on private land

Enabling real-time reservations through a digital marketplace

Adding supply in days, not years, without public infrastructure dollars

Built With American Small Business

Truck Parking Club's 5,000+ locations are owned and operated by small businesses in every corner of the American economy: trucking companies, warehouses, repair shops, tow yards, self-storage operators, CDL schools, hotels, stadiums, and more. For these operators, unused space becomes income. For the supply chain, it becomes capacity. For local economies, it becomes foot traffic from drivers who eat, fuel up, and spend in the towns where they park.

Rapid Growth Since 2022

Founded in November 2022, Truck Parking Club has grown into the largest network of reservable truck parking in the country in less than four years. The company's growth has accelerated at every milestone: 366 days to reach the first 100 locations, just 81 days to go from 4,000 to 5,000.

The company aims to double to 10,000 locations by the end of 2026, adding roughly 580 new locations per month, or about 19 per day.

About Truck Parking Club

Truck Parking Club is a network of instantly reservable hourly, daily, weekly, and monthly truck parking locations throughout the U.S. Truck Parking Club connects truckers to parking via truckparkingclub.com and its mobile app. The network is made up of property owners with locations suitable for truck parking, including trucking companies, warehouses, truck repair shops, tow truck companies, storage companies, CDL schools, trailer leasing companies, industrial outdoor storage, real estate investors, truck stops, truck parking operators, and more. Property owners interested in becoming a Property Member can join at truckparkingclub.com/become-property-member.

Media Contact

Reed Loustalot

CMO, Truck Parking Club

[email protected]

423-275-4999

truckparkingclub.com

¹ Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, Large Truck and Bus Crash Facts 2020, Crashes Tables 15 and 16. Data from NHTSA Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS) and Crash Report Sampling System (CRSS).

SOURCE TruckParkingClub.com