Truck Parking Club Hits 1000 Locations in 46 states

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Evan Shelley, Co-founder & CEO - I am very excited to announce that Truck Parking Club has added our 1000th Property Member location. We now have truck parking locations in 46 states with 24,000 spaces!

When I started this company two years ago, I had no idea the amount of work it would take to get to this point. It took months to add our first few locations, and to earn the trust of a handful of drivers to the point where they would book with us. Because of the hard work of our tremendous team, half of which are former drivers, we're able to celebrate this milestone on the way to helping solve the truck parking shortage.

The thing is though, while 1000 might seem like a big number, it's not. There are many areas where we have few, if any, locations. Drivers should not have to go miles out of route to find parking. The average driver takes 56 minutes to find parking on a daily basis, our goal is to have drivers spend 10 minutes or less. Saving billions in inefficiencies. Our ambition is to give drivers an option no matter where they are. Suffice to say, we have a long way to go. Our next target is 10,000 locations.

I want to say thank you to our tens of thousands of Trucker Members for continuing to trust us to provide the parking they need. Thank you to our Property Members for opening their locations up to countless drivers and fleets and thank you to our fantastic team for their tireless work to make this all possible.

We're just getting started. Next stop, 10,000 locations!

About Truck Parking Club

Truck Parking Club is a network of instantly reservable hourly, daily, weekly and monthly truck parking locations throughout the US. Truck Parking Club helps connect truckers to truck parking locations throughout the US via truckparkingclub.com and our mobile app. Our network is made up of property owners that have locations adequate for truck parking to list on the platform: this includes trucking companies, truck repair shops, tow truck companies, storage companies, CDL Schools, trailer leasing companies, real estate investors, truck parking operators and more!

