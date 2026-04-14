Trucker Path and Truckstop.com Expand Freight Access for Carriers and Brokers

Partnership expands freight access across a large carrier network while maintaining high marketplace standards

PHOENIX, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trucker Path, providers of the most comprehensive and relied upon mobile app for North American truckers, and freight technology platform Truckstop.com, today announced a partnership that will bring an expansive number of available loads into Trucker Path's TruckLoads digital freight exchange, expanding access to a large network of professional drivers and carriers across North America.

Trucker Path’s TruckLoads customers can now access Truckstop.com loads directly within the TruckLoads mobile app, expanding load visibility to more carriers and helping brokers get loads covered faster.

"This new partnership that makes the Truckstop load feed available in our TruckLoads app will increase load availability to our users more than tenfold – helping our users find the right loads more easily and helping brokers get their loads covered more easily," said Chris Oliver, CMO at Trucker Path. "It's a prime example of leading technology providers coming together to benefit drivers, brokers and shippers."

Under this agreement, Trucker Path's TruckLoads customers can also subscribe to and access Truckstop.com loads directly within the TruckLoads mobile app, expanding load visibility to more carriers and helping brokers get loads covered faster.

"Technology partnerships like this help keep freight moving across the country by giving carriers and brokers more ways to connect and work together," said Scott Moscrip, founder and CEO of Truckstop.com. "By bringing Truckstop loads into the Trucker Path ecosystem, we are expanding access to higher quality freight, helping brokers reach a more trusted network of carriers, and supporting the drivers and businesses that keep the U.S. supply chain running every day. Just as important, every carrier accessing Truckstop freight is expected to meet the same Truckstop standards our customers rely on, because security and fraud prevention remain a top priority."

About Truckstop

Truckstop.com is a trusted partner for carriers, brokers, and shippers, empowering the freight community through a platform of innovative solutions that span the entire freight lifecycle, increasing efficiency, automating processes, and accelerating growth. As one of the industry's largest neutral freight marketplaces, truckstop.com provides the customer service and scale of quality loads and trucks to give customers of all sizes, whether on the road or in the office, the transparency and freedom to build lasting relationships and grow their businesses. To learn how truckstop.com is helping move the freight community forward, visit https://truckstop.com.

ABOUT TRUCKER PATH

Phoenix-based Trucker Path is the provider of a wide range of truck driver-centric mobility products. The Trucker Path app is currently used regularly by over 1 million professional truck drivers. Offering best-in-class navigation with truck-specific routing, the Trucker Path app also provides access to vital up-to-date information about truck stops, real-time parking availability, fuel prices and discounts, weigh station statuses, and truck scales and wash locations. Trucker Path Deals offers an expansive list of products and services that fulfill the company's commitment to helping truckers reduce costs and make life on the road a little easier. The company also offers TruckLoads, a digital freight exchange that connects drivers, carriers and brokers and Trucker Path Insurance, a digitally-enabled retail insurance agency designed to connect insurance carriers with truck drivers and small fleets. For more information, visit www.truckerpath.com.

Each company operates independently, and this integration does not create a legal partnership, joint venture, or agency relationship between the parties.

SOURCE Trucker Path