Women In Motion and Trucker Path Identify Top 3 Women-Friendly Truck Stops

WASHINGTON and PHOENIX, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ATA's Women In Motion (WIM) Council and Trucker Path today announced the Top 3 Women-Friendly Truck Stops that have met all seven WIM criteria and scored highest on ratings by app users.

The WIM criteria are based on input from women drivers and include: lighted parking, lighted bathroom access, lighted lounge areas, lighted shower, lighted laundry facilities, 24/7 maintenance, and on-site security.

American Trucking Associations Women In Motion (WIM) Council and Trucker Path name the Top 3 Women-Friendly Truck Stops that have met all seven WIM criteria and scored highest on ratings by app users. The WIM criteria are based on input from women truck drivers and include: lighted parking, lighted bathroom access, lighted lounge areas, lighted showers, lighted laundry facilities, 24/7 maintenance, and on-site security.

In 2024, and in partnership with WIM, Trucker Path built functionality into its platform that enabled drivers to search for WIM-friendly amenities. To date, more than 12,000 truck stops have added information indicating the availability of at least one of these amenities, and nearly 250 now offer all seven.

The Top 3 Women-Friendly Truck Stops are:

Compass Travel Center in DeMotte, Indiana, which was also rated number 25 on the Trucker Path Top 100 Truck Stops list.

Garden Inn Truck Plaza in Mound City, Missouri

Talent Truck Stop in Talent, Oregon

"Expanding the number of places where women drivers can safely stop and rest while on the road has been a key focus for WIM," said Nikki Thomas, American Trucking Associations vice president of industry affairs. "We congratulate the Top 3 highest rated Truck Stops that have focused on this important objective and thank Trucker Path for helping make the road safer for women drivers."

"Amenities like lighted parking lots, bathroom access, and on-site security are not simply matters of convenience—they are essential to ensuring women's wellbeing," Thomas continued. "One of the most rewarding outcomes of the WIM-Trucker Path partnership has been hearing directly from truck stop owners who have added or upgraded amenities to help women feel safer at their facilities."

Women drivers consistently rank access to safe parking as their top obstacle. The overwhelming demand for the Trucker Path app is a clear indication that women depend on this information to thrive in the industry.

"The WIM section of the Trucker Path app has been accessed more than 64 million times, and that number continues to grow every day," said Chris Oliver, CMO at Trucker Path. "We are proud to be able to use our platform to help WIM reach and support women drivers."

Women drivers who download the Trucker Path app can search for stops along routes and select "More" to select the amenities that are important to them at those stops. Truck stop operators interested in adding WIM-friendly amenities to their profiles in the Trucker Path app can CLICK HERE for more information.

ABOUT WOMEN IN MOTION

The ATA Women In Motion (WIM) Council is dedicated to supporting women in the trucking industry by providing top-notch training, mentorship, and networking opportunities while recognizing their valuable contributions. WIM champions policies and initiatives that encourage more women to enter the field and promotes collaboration to create lasting industry improvements. The council strives to ensure women have the resources and opportunities to thrive in every area of trucking, from behind the wheel to leadership roles. To learn more about and join Women In Motion (WIM), visit our website.

ABOUT TRUCKER PATH

Phoenix-based Trucker Path is the provider of a wide range of truck driver-centric mobility products. The Trucker Path app is currently used regularly by over 1 million professional truck drivers. Offering best-in-class navigation with truck-specific routing, the Trucker Path app also provides access to vital up-to-date information about truck stops, real-time parking availability, fuel prices and discounts, weigh station statuses, and truck scales and wash locations. Trucker Path Deals offers an expansive list of products and services that fulfill the company's commitment to helping truckers reduce costs and make life on the road a little easier. The company also offers TruckLoads, a digital freight exchange that connects drivers, carriers, and brokers, and Trucker Path Insurance, a digitally enabled retail insurance agency designed to connect insurance carriers with truck drivers and small fleets. For more information, visit www.truckerpath.com.

SOURCE Trucker Path