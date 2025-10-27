Trucker Path and WEX® Team Up to Offer Fuel Discounts to More Than 1 Million App Users

Trucker Path app users to gain access to fuel savings via the 10-4 by WEX™ app

PORTLAND, Maine and PHOENIX, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trucker Path , the most comprehensive and relied upon mobile app for North American truckers, and WEX ® (NYSE: WEX), the global commerce platform that simplifies the business of running a business, today announced that the fuel discounts offered on the 10-4 by WEX™ app will be available to the Trucker Path community.

This integration provides Trucker Path app users with access to fuel discounts provided by the 10-4 by WEX app. This includes savings at thousands of fueling locations nationwide, including 7FLEET Diesel Network (Speedway, Stripes, and 7-Eleven), Circle K, Love's Travel Stops, Maverik, Sapp Bros., TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express, RaceTrac, and Road Ranger.

"This strategic alliance with the 10-4 by WEX app offers our community of drivers lower fuel prices and a quick, easy and secure way to pay – it's that simple," said Chris Oliver, CMO of Trucker Path. "Time is money and fuel is a tremendous expense. Our users will save on both. They'll continue to rely on Trucker Path for the fastest and safest routes while also lowering their fuel costs along those routes."

Used by more than 1 million drivers, Trucker Path users will be able to easily find the best fuel discounts from the 10-4 by WEX app and immediately navigate to that location. Additionally, they can also find details on parking availability, the services and amenities offered, and the ratings and reviews from other commercial drivers.

The 10-4 by WEX app is a free app, offering nationwide diesel discounts at thousands of U.S.-based truck stops. Designed to provide owner operators and small fleets with instant savings on diesel, there are no credit checks, no transaction fees and no need for a physical card at the pump. Drivers using the 10-4 by WEX app saved an average of $313 a month in fuel costs.

"Building and maintaining healthy profit margins is a complex challenge for truckers, and this collaboration with Trucker Path is an excellent way to help them save on costs," said Tim Hampton, senior vice president and general manager of Over-the-Road at WEX. "Fuel makes up nearly one-third of expenditures for independent owner-operators, with approximately $50,000 spent on fuel every year on average. Our shared goal with Trucker Path is to streamline savings on every gallon purchased while making the process easy for hard-working truckers to make every cent matter."

To learn more about Trucker Path, visit truckerpath.com or visit your preferred app store and download the Trucker Path app for free. For more information about the 10-4 by WEX app, visit 10-4.wexinc.com .

About WEX

WEX (NYSE: WEX) is the global commerce platform that simplifies the business of running a business. WEX has created a powerful ecosystem that offers seamlessly embedded, personalized solutions for its customers around the world. Through its rich data and specialized expertise in simplifying benefits, reimagining mobility, and paying and getting paid, WEX aims to make it easy for companies to overcome complexity and reach their full potential. For more information, please visit www.wexinc.com .

About Trucker Path

Phoenix-based Trucker Path is the provider of a wide range of truck driver-centric mobility products. The Trucker Path app is currently used regularly by over 1 million professional truck drivers. Offering best-in-class navigation with truck-specific routing, the Trucker Path app also provides access to vital up-to-date information about truck stops, real-time parking availability, fuel prices and discounts, weigh station statuses, and truck scales and wash locations. Trucker Path Deals offers an expansive list of products and services that fulfill the company's commitment to helping truckers reduce costs and make life on the road a little easier. The company also offers TruckLoads, a digital freight exchange that connects drivers, carriers and brokers. For more information, visit www.truckerpath.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements regarding WEX's newly announced collaboration with Trucker Path. Any statements in this press release that are not statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "will," "positions," "confidence," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such words. Forward-looking statements relate to our future plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions and are not historical facts and accordingly involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results or performance to be materially different from future results or performance expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including the ability of the Company, its partners and its customers to realize the expected benefits from WEX's collaboration with Trucker Path; as well as other risks and uncertainties identified in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 20, 2025, and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 1, 2025 and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and undue reliance should not be placed on these statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

