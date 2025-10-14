Trucker Path Announces Winner of $10,200+ Prize Package in National Truck Driver Appreciation Sweepstakes

Sponsors name winner of the fourth annual NTDAS during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week

PHOENIX, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trucker Path, the most comprehensive and relied-upon mobile app for North American truckers, today announced that it has selected the winner of the fourth annual National Truck Driver Appreciation Sweepstakes (NTDAS) on behalf of its sponsor partners. The winner, chosen from entries submitted by drivers across the country, will receive over $10,000 in prizes intended to make life on the road more comfortable and rewarding.

Trucker Path assembled an impressive roster of title sponsors for this year's NTDAS, including Sheetz, Double Coin Tires, Exxon Mobil, and Trucker Path itself. Supporting sponsors include La Quinta, Red Roof Inn, Rokform, and The Trucker Media Group.

Acting as the coordinating sponsor, Trucker Path revealed that David Whaley of Citra, Florida has been selected as this year's grand prize recipient. David received his CDL through Springfield, MO-based Prime Inc. in December 2021 and has been a lease operator for them ever since.

"I've never come close to winning anything like this," exclaimed Whaley when he learned he was the 2025 National Truck Driver Appreciation Sweepstakes winner. "I just can't believe it. I'm so appreciative."

This year's NTDAS prize package includes:

SHEETZ - $3,000 GIFT CARD AND A $500 MERCHANDISE BUNDLE

- $3,000 GIFT CARD AND A $500 MERCHANDISE BUNDLE DOUBLE COIN TIRES - $4,000 AMERICAN EXPRESS GIFT CARD

- $4,000 AMERICAN EXPRESS GIFT CARD EXXON MOBIL - $500 GIFT CARD

- $500 GIFT CARD RED ROOF INN - 25 $100 VOUCHERS FOR STAYS

- 25 $100 VOUCHERS FOR STAYS ROKFORM - $500 GIFT CARD

- $500 GIFT CARD TRUCKER PATH - 1 YEAR OF SIRIUSXM SERVICE ($275 VALUE)

- 1 YEAR OF SIRIUSXM SERVICE ($275 VALUE) WYNDHAM HOTELS (LA QUINTA) - 10 CERTIFICATES WORTH 15,000 WYNDHAM REWARDS POINTS EACH ($1,950 VALUE)

"Supporting the nation's truck drivers by recognizing their hard work and dedication is part of our mission at Trucker Path and for all NTDAS sponsors," said Chris Oliver, CMO at Trucker Path. "The National Truck Driver Appreciation Sweepstakes is our way of thanking them for their continuing contributions with prizes that provide comfort and convenience on the road. We are pleased to present this program for the fourth year in a row."

This year's NTDAS winner announcement was made during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week (September 14-20), which recognizes the contributions of the millions of professional truck drivers nationwide who safely and securely deliver essential goods and transport billions of tons of freight every year.

ABOUT TRUCKER PATH

Phoenix-based Trucker Path is the provider of a wide range of truck driver-centric mobility products. The Trucker Path app is currently used regularly by over 1 million professional truck drivers. Offering best-in-class navigation with truck-specific routing, the Trucker Path app also provides access to vital up-to-date information about truck stops, real-time parking availability, fuel prices and discounts, weigh station statuses, and truck scales and wash locations. Trucker Path Deals offers an expansive list of products and services that fulfill the company's commitment to helping truckers reduce costs and make life on the road a little easier. The company also offers TruckLoads, a digital freight exchange that connects drivers, carriers and brokers. For more information, visit www.truckerpath.com .

SOURCE Trucker Path