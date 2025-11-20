Trucker Path Partners with NAPFTDS to Strengthen the CDL Training Pipeline and Prepare the Next Generation of Professional Drivers

PHOENIX, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trucker Path, the most comprehensive and relied-upon mobile app for North American truckers, today announced a partnership with the National Association of Publicly Funded Truck Driving Schools (NAPFTDS). The collaboration connects Trucker Path's driver technology platform with the NAPFTDS nationwide network of publicly funded CDL training programs, giving instructors and students experience with the real-world tools used by more than one million professional drivers.

Trucker Path, the most comprehensive and relied-upon mobile app for North American truckers, and the National Association of Publicly Funded Truck Driving Schools (NAPFTDS) collaborate to provide Trucker Path’s driver technology platform with the NAPFTDS nationwide network of publicly funded CDL training programs, giving instructors and students experience with the real-world tools used by more than one million professional drivers.

Under the partnership, NAPFTDS member schools will be able to integrate Trucker Path's trip planning, navigation, and parking availability tools into their classroom and behind-the-wheel training. This initiative gives students first-hand experience with the same data-driven insights professional drivers use daily to plan routes, locate safe parking, and manage time more efficiently.

"Every driver entering the industry should understand the tools and technology shaping modern trucking," said Chris Oliver, CMO at Trucker Path. "By partnering with NAPFTDS, we're helping CDL schools prepare students for real-world conditions. Everything from trip planning to truck stop selection to compliance with changing safety standards. It's about giving new drivers a head start in operating efficiently and safely."

Several NAPFTDS member schools have already integrated Trucker Path into their programs.

"At MATC, we've integrated Trucker Path into our curriculum as a trip planning tool, and the response from students has been overwhelmingly positive," said Dan Zdrojewski, lead faculty, truck driving at Milwaukee Area Technical College. "It's intuitive, industry-relevant, and gives our future drivers real-world resources they'll rely on from day one. This kind of collaboration strengthens training programs nationwide."

The Trucker Path and NAPFTDS collaboration roll out includes joint educational sessions, app access for instructors and students, and a series of best-practice webinars highlighting how schools can integrate driver-tech platforms into their CDL programs.

"Trucker Path brings invaluable expertise and technology that perfectly aligns with NAPFTDS's mission to advance public truck driver training, resulting in enhanced curriculum effectiveness and better-prepared graduates," said Martin Garsee, executive director of NAPFTDS. "Their cutting-edge digital tools bring real-world relevance to the classroom, helping our students graduate with the skills and confidence needed to thrive in today's transportation industry."

ABOUT TRUCKER PATH

Phoenix-based Trucker Path is the provider of a wide range of truck driver-centric mobility products. The Trucker Path app is currently used regularly by over 1 million professional truck drivers. Offering best-in-class navigation with truck-specific routing, the Trucker Path app also provides access to vital up-to-date information about truck stops, real-time parking availability, fuel prices and discounts, weigh station statuses, and truck scales and wash locations. Trucker Path Deals offers an expansive list of products and services that fulfill the company's commitment to helping truckers reduce costs and make life on the road a little easier. The company also offers TruckLoads, a digital freight exchange that connects drivers, carriers and brokers and Trucker Path Insurance, a digitally enabled retail insurance agency designed to connect insurance carriers with truck drivers and small fleets. For more information, visit www.truckerpath.com .

About NAPFTDS

The National Association of Publicly Funded Truck Driving Schools (NAPFTDS) is a nationwide Association dedicated to promoting public education in the transportation industry. Welcoming community colleges, technical schools, carriers, business partners, curriculum and simulator providers, and other organizations, companies, and businesses that support public truck driver training, NAPFTDS offers a collaborative network focused on delivering high-quality, cost-effective, and up-to-date CDL instruction. Members benefit from connections with educators and professionals across the country, and the Association actively partners with regulatory bodies such as AAMVA and FMCSA to advance the development of safe, skilled drivers. Those who support public truck driver training are encouraged to explore membership and help shape the future of the industry. Learn more at www.napftds.org.

SOURCE Trucker Path