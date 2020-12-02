Truckloads of Open-Box Furniture Inventory Begin Selling This Week at New Pop-Up Ballard Outlet Store in Kentucky - But Limited Time to Buy

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium furniture & décor retailer Ballard Designs is setting up a first – a temporary outlet opportunity in Louisville for guests to find a broad selection of furniture and home décor at discounted prices. To date, Ballard shoppers from this area have relied on shipping or driving hours to a neighboring state retail location. Now, for a little while at least, that's changing!

According to Ballard Designs' senior director of retail, Dominic Milanese, "For the guest who wants great home furnishing products and a great deal - even if it's open box - they can see it, buy it, and take it home right then. It's immediate satisfaction and instant gratification for a great find."

To sell a backlog of new returns inventory stocked during the 2020 pandemic store closings, Ballard is unloading truckloads into the former Stein Mart store at 5055 Shelbyville Road in Louisville. The entire 60,000 square-foot location is shared with sister brands Frontgate and Grandin Road, and all three brands are selling a mix of all of their products, including open-box furniture, lighting, rugs, art, and accessories for every area of the home.

Inventories are changing constantly, with different clearance products arriving daily.

The three Brands' Pop Up store arrangement opens December 3rd and will open every Thursday through Sunday from 12 pm –6 pm for the next six months only. Safe shopping mask requirements and social distancing protocols are in place. All sales are same-day purchase & carry only, no delivery or returns.

