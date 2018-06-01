Trucks Set Records as Core Products Deliver American Honda May Sales Gains

-- New May sales records for American Honda trucks (up 9.2%), Honda trucks (up 11.6%), Pilot (up 36%), and CR-V (up 11.6%)

-- Core Honda products Accord, Civic and Odyssey post strong retail sales despite industry trends

-- Pilot is biggest mover in Honda lineup, jumping 36.1% in May and 40.8% year to date

-- Acura sales remain strong with all-new 2019 RDX arriving today at dealers nationwide

American Honda

Honda

Acura

Total

Cars

Trucks

Total

Cars

Trucks

Total

Cars

Trucks

153,069

73,261

79,808

140,250

69,244

71,006

12,819

4,017

8,802

+3.1%

-2.7%

+9.2%

+4.3%

-2.2%

+11.6%

-8.0%

-10.4%

-6.9%

"We're pleased with the consistent results across our entire lineup of passenger cars and light trucks for both the Honda and Acura brands, and remain optimistic about the year ahead," said Henio Arcangeli Jr., senior vice president of the Automobile Division & general manager of Honda sales. "The all-new 2019 Acura RDX arrives in dealer showrooms today as the first in a new generation of Acura products. With sales of more than 50,000 units in each of the last three years, RDX remains one of the best-selling vehicles in the luxury crossover segment and we're confident this all-new model will further build upon that success."

Honda

BRAND REPORT

Sales Highlights

Model Notes

Trucks and core products delivered major gains for Honda in May: Trucks set a new May record, Accord sales gained significant momentum, and strong performances from Civic, CR-V and Odyssey pushed all of these models to retail sales leadership in their respective segments. With Pilot and CR-V also adding record May sales, Honda brand gained a total of 4.3 percent for the month.  

  • Accord sales continued to climb strongly since its launch last fall, posting more than 28,000 sales in May, up 29.3% versus last month.
  • With 34,349 sold in May, Civic gained 7.4% for the month.
  • Pilot sales jumped 36.1% in setting a new May record, its 9th consecutive gain, and CR-V sales climbed 11.6% on sales of 35,905, also a May record.    

Pilot is one of the fastest growing midsize SUVs of 2018 with increased supply from a dedicated assembly line in Alabama. Sales are up 40.8% year-to-date.

Fit is #1 in retail sales in the subcompact segment and has done so with the lowest incentives.

 

Acura

BRAND REPORT

Sales Highlights

Model Notes

With strong sales of the outgoing RDX helping Acura maintain a steady sales pace in May, the all-new 2019 RDX arrives in dealers today – the first in a new generation of Acura products completely designed around the brand's Precision Crafted Performance brand direction.

  • Acura light truck sales remained strong with RDX topping 4,700 in May and MDX passing the 4,000 mark.  
  • ILX gained 28.3% on for the month and is up 16.2% year to date.

 

MDX has done something no other 3-row model in segment can match with six straight years of over 50,000 in sales.

As the only compact luxury SUV with sales topping 50K in each of the past three years, the second-gen RDX hands the baton to the better-in-every-way 2019 RDX, launching today.

 

American Honda Vehicle Sales for May 2018


Month-to-Date

Year-to-Date


May 2018

May 2017

DSR** % Change

MoM % Change

May 2018

May 2017

DSR** % Change

YoY % Change

American Honda Total

153,069

148,414

-0.8%

3.1%

641,261

652,093

-2.4%

-1.7%

Total Car Sales

73,261

75,308

-6.5%

-2.7%

303,065

318,341

-5.5%

-4.8%

Total Truck Sales

79,808

73,106

5.0%

9.2%

338,196

333,752

0.5%

1.3%

Honda

Total Car Sales

69,244

70,825

-6.0%

-2.2%

282,981

297,765

-5.7%

-5.0%

Honda

Total Truck Sales

71,006

63,650

7.3%

11.6%

300,159

294,495

1.1%

1.9%

Acura

Total Car Sales

4,017

4,483

-13.8%

-10.4%

20,084

20,576

-3.2%

-2.4%

Acura

Total Truck Sales

8,802

9,456

-10.5%

-6.9%

38,037

39,257

-3.9%

-3.1%

Total Domestic Car Sales

60,463

61,776

-5.9%

-2.1%

259,743

258,196

-0.2%

0.6%


Honda Division

56,609

57,375

-5.1%

-1.3%

240,456

238,101

0.2%

1.0%


Acura Division

3,854

4,401

-15.8%

-12.4%

19,287

20,095

-4.8%

-4.0%

Total Domestic Truck Sales

79,808

73,106

5.0%

9.2%

338,196

333,752

0.5%

1.3%


Honda Division

71,006

63,650

7.3%

11.6%

300,159

294,495

1.1%

1.9%


Acura Division

8,802

9,456

-10.5%

-6.9%

38,037

39,257

-3.9%

-3.1%

Total Import Car Sales

12,798

13,532

-9.1%

-5.4%

43,322

60,145

-28.5%

-28.0%


Honda Division

12,635

13,450

-9.7%

-6.1%

42,525

59,664

-29.3%

-28.7%


Acura Division

163

82

91.1%

98.8%

797

481

64.4%

65.7%

Total Import Truck Sales

0

0

0.0%

0.0%

0

0

0.0%

0.0%


Honda Division

0

0

0.0%

0.0%

0

0

0.0%

0.0%


Acura Division

0

0

0.0%

0.0%

0

0

0.0%

0.0%

   MODEL BREAKOUT BY DIVISION

Honda Division Total

140,250

134,475

0.3%

4.3%

583,140

592,260

-2.3%

-1.5%


* ACCORD

28,212

33,547

-19.1%

-15.9%

111,564

130,300

-15.1%

-14.4%


* CIVIC

34,349

31,989

3.2%

7.4%

144,897

144,854

-0.8%

0.0%


  CLARITY

1,706

119

1,278.5%

1,333.6%

6,235

245

2,424.9%

2,444.9%


  CR-Z

1

65

-98.5%

-98.5%

31

486

-93.7%

-93.6%


* FIT

4,976

5,105

-6.3%

-2.5%

20,254

21,878

-8.2%

-7.4%


  INSIGHT

0

0

0.0%

0.0%

0

2

-100.0%

-100.0%














  CROSSTOUR

0

0

0.0%

0.0%

0

3

-100.0%

-100.0%


* CR-V

35,905

32,186

7.3%

11.6%

146,274

158,914

-8.7%

-8.0%


  HR-V

8,773

9,533

-11.5%

-8.0%

36,898

37,756

-3.0%

-2.3%


  ODYSSEY

9,861

8,999

5.4%

9.6%

41,332

37,010

10.8%

11.7%


  PILOT

13,573

9,976

30.8%

36.1%

63,297

44,946

39.7%

40.8%


  RIDGELINE

2,894

2,956

-5.9%

-2.1%

12,358

15,866

-22.7%

-22.1%













Acura Division Total

12,819

13,939

-11.6%

-8.0%

58,121

59,833

-3.6%

-2.9%


  ILX

1,116

870

23.3%

28.3%

4,600

3,958

15.3%

16.2%


  NSX

15

23

-37.3%

-34.8%

87

247

-65.1%

-64.8%


  RLX / RL

163

82

91.1%

98.8%

797

481

64.4%

65.7%


  TLX

2,723

3,508

-25.4%

-22.4%

14,600

15,890

-8.8%

-8.1%














  MDX

4,098

4,307

-8.5%

-4.9%

18,007

19,315

-7.5%

-6.8%


  RDX

4,704

5,149

-12.2%

-8.6%

20,030

19,942

-0.3%

0.4%













Selling Days

26

25

127

126

















*    Honda and Acura vehicles are made of domestic & global sourced parts

**   Daily Selling Rate

 

