Trucks Set Records as Core Products Deliver American Honda May Sales Gains
-- New May sales records for American Honda trucks (up 9.2%), Honda trucks (up 11.6%), Pilot (up 36%), and CR-V (up 11.6%)
-- Core Honda products Accord, Civic and Odyssey post strong retail sales despite industry trends
-- Pilot is biggest mover in Honda lineup, jumping 36.1% in May and 40.8% year to date
-- Acura sales remain strong with all-new 2019 RDX arriving today at dealers nationwide
11:39 ET from American Honda Motor Co., Inc.
TORRANCE, Calif., June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
|
American Honda
|
Honda
|
Acura
|
Total
|
Cars
|
Trucks
|
Total
|
Cars
|
Trucks
|
Total
|
Cars
|
Trucks
|
153,069
|
73,261
|
79,808
|
140,250
|
69,244
|
71,006
|
12,819
|
4,017
|
8,802
|
+3.1%
|
-2.7%
|
+9.2%
|
+4.3%
|
-2.2%
|
+11.6%
|
-8.0%
|
-10.4%
|
-6.9%
"We're pleased with the consistent results across our entire lineup of passenger cars and light trucks for both the Honda and Acura brands, and remain optimistic about the year ahead," said Henio Arcangeli Jr., senior vice president of the Automobile Division & general manager of Honda sales. "The all-new 2019 Acura RDX arrives in dealer showrooms today as the first in a new generation of Acura products. With sales of more than 50,000 units in each of the last three years, RDX remains one of the best-selling vehicles in the luxury crossover segment and we're confident this all-new model will further build upon that success."
|
Honda
|
BRAND REPORT
|
Sales Highlights
|
Model Notes
|
Trucks and core products delivered major gains for Honda in May: Trucks set a new May record, Accord sales gained significant momentum, and strong performances from Civic, CR-V and Odyssey pushed all of these models to retail sales leadership in their respective segments. With Pilot and CR-V also adding record May sales, Honda brand gained a total of 4.3 percent for the month.
|
Pilot is one of the fastest growing midsize SUVs of 2018 with increased supply from a dedicated assembly line in Alabama. Sales are up 40.8% year-to-date.
|
Fit is #1 in retail sales in the subcompact segment and has done so with the lowest incentives.
|
Acura
|
BRAND REPORT
|
Sales Highlights
|
Model Notes
|
With strong sales of the outgoing RDX helping Acura maintain a steady sales pace in May, the all-new 2019 RDX arrives in dealers today – the first in a new generation of Acura products completely designed around the brand's Precision Crafted Performance brand direction.
|
MDX has done something no other 3-row model in segment can match with six straight years of over 50,000 in sales.
|
As the only compact luxury SUV with sales topping 50K in each of the past three years, the second-gen RDX hands the baton to the better-in-every-way 2019 RDX, launching today.
|
American Honda Vehicle Sales for May 2018
|
Month-to-Date
|
Year-to-Date
|
May 2018
|
May 2017
|
DSR** % Change
|
MoM % Change
|
May 2018
|
May 2017
|
DSR** % Change
|
YoY % Change
|
American Honda Total
|
153,069
|
148,414
|
-0.8%
|
3.1%
|
641,261
|
652,093
|
-2.4%
|
-1.7%
|
Total Car Sales
|
73,261
|
75,308
|
-6.5%
|
-2.7%
|
303,065
|
318,341
|
-5.5%
|
-4.8%
|
Total Truck Sales
|
79,808
|
73,106
|
5.0%
|
9.2%
|
338,196
|
333,752
|
0.5%
|
1.3%
|
Honda
|
Total Car Sales
|
69,244
|
70,825
|
-6.0%
|
-2.2%
|
282,981
|
297,765
|
-5.7%
|
-5.0%
|
Honda
|
Total Truck Sales
|
71,006
|
63,650
|
7.3%
|
11.6%
|
300,159
|
294,495
|
1.1%
|
1.9%
|
Acura
|
Total Car Sales
|
4,017
|
4,483
|
-13.8%
|
-10.4%
|
20,084
|
20,576
|
-3.2%
|
-2.4%
|
Acura
|
Total Truck Sales
|
8,802
|
9,456
|
-10.5%
|
-6.9%
|
38,037
|
39,257
|
-3.9%
|
-3.1%
|
Total Domestic Car Sales
|
60,463
|
61,776
|
-5.9%
|
-2.1%
|
259,743
|
258,196
|
-0.2%
|
0.6%
|
Honda Division
|
56,609
|
57,375
|
-5.1%
|
-1.3%
|
240,456
|
238,101
|
0.2%
|
1.0%
|
Acura Division
|
3,854
|
4,401
|
-15.8%
|
-12.4%
|
19,287
|
20,095
|
-4.8%
|
-4.0%
|
Total Domestic Truck Sales
|
79,808
|
73,106
|
5.0%
|
9.2%
|
338,196
|
333,752
|
0.5%
|
1.3%
|
Honda Division
|
71,006
|
63,650
|
7.3%
|
11.6%
|
300,159
|
294,495
|
1.1%
|
1.9%
|
Acura Division
|
8,802
|
9,456
|
-10.5%
|
-6.9%
|
38,037
|
39,257
|
-3.9%
|
-3.1%
|
Total Import Car Sales
|
12,798
|
13,532
|
-9.1%
|
-5.4%
|
43,322
|
60,145
|
-28.5%
|
-28.0%
|
Honda Division
|
12,635
|
13,450
|
-9.7%
|
-6.1%
|
42,525
|
59,664
|
-29.3%
|
-28.7%
|
Acura Division
|
163
|
82
|
91.1%
|
98.8%
|
797
|
481
|
64.4%
|
65.7%
|
Total Import Truck Sales
|
0
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
0
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
Honda Division
|
0
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
0
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
Acura Division
|
0
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
0
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
MODEL BREAKOUT BY DIVISION
|
Honda Division Total
|
140,250
|
134,475
|
0.3%
|
4.3%
|
583,140
|
592,260
|
-2.3%
|
-1.5%
|
* ACCORD
|
28,212
|
33,547
|
-19.1%
|
-15.9%
|
111,564
|
130,300
|
-15.1%
|
-14.4%
|
* CIVIC
|
34,349
|
31,989
|
3.2%
|
7.4%
|
144,897
|
144,854
|
-0.8%
|
0.0%
|
CLARITY
|
1,706
|
119
|
1,278.5%
|
1,333.6%
|
6,235
|
245
|
2,424.9%
|
2,444.9%
|
CR-Z
|
1
|
65
|
-98.5%
|
-98.5%
|
31
|
486
|
-93.7%
|
-93.6%
|
* FIT
|
4,976
|
5,105
|
-6.3%
|
-2.5%
|
20,254
|
21,878
|
-8.2%
|
-7.4%
|
INSIGHT
|
0
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
0
|
2
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
CROSSTOUR
|
0
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
0
|
3
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
* CR-V
|
35,905
|
32,186
|
7.3%
|
11.6%
|
146,274
|
158,914
|
-8.7%
|
-8.0%
|
HR-V
|
8,773
|
9,533
|
-11.5%
|
-8.0%
|
36,898
|
37,756
|
-3.0%
|
-2.3%
|
ODYSSEY
|
9,861
|
8,999
|
5.4%
|
9.6%
|
41,332
|
37,010
|
10.8%
|
11.7%
|
PILOT
|
13,573
|
9,976
|
30.8%
|
36.1%
|
63,297
|
44,946
|
39.7%
|
40.8%
|
RIDGELINE
|
2,894
|
2,956
|
-5.9%
|
-2.1%
|
12,358
|
15,866
|
-22.7%
|
-22.1%
|
Acura Division Total
|
12,819
|
13,939
|
-11.6%
|
-8.0%
|
58,121
|
59,833
|
-3.6%
|
-2.9%
|
ILX
|
1,116
|
870
|
23.3%
|
28.3%
|
4,600
|
3,958
|
15.3%
|
16.2%
|
NSX
|
15
|
23
|
-37.3%
|
-34.8%
|
87
|
247
|
-65.1%
|
-64.8%
|
RLX / RL
|
163
|
82
|
91.1%
|
98.8%
|
797
|
481
|
64.4%
|
65.7%
|
TLX
|
2,723
|
3,508
|
-25.4%
|
-22.4%
|
14,600
|
15,890
|
-8.8%
|
-8.1%
|
MDX
|
4,098
|
4,307
|
-8.5%
|
-4.9%
|
18,007
|
19,315
|
-7.5%
|
-6.8%
|
RDX
|
4,704
|
5,149
|
-12.2%
|
-8.6%
|
20,030
|
19,942
|
-0.3%
|
0.4%
|
Selling Days
|
26
|
25
|
127
|
126
|
* Honda and Acura vehicles are made of domestic & global sourced parts
|
** Daily Selling Rate
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trucks-set-records-as-core-products-deliver-american-honda-may-sales-gains-300658194.html
SOURCE American Honda Motor Co., Inc.
