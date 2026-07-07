Trucordia Welcomes Steve Roberts as Executive Vice President, Health Benefits & Financial Services

LINDON, Utah, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trucordia, a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage, announced today that Steve Roberts has joined the company as Executive Vice President, Health Benefits & Financial Services. Roberts excels in bringing teams together to deliver scalable, client-focused insurance solutions, and brings more than three decades of experience leading growth, modernization, and large-scale transformation across major healthcare and benefits organizations.

Steve Roberts joined Trucordia as executive vice president, health benefits and financial services.

At Trucordia, Roberts will lead health benefits and financial services. His background spans senior leadership roles at Carelon, Aetna, Henry Schein, Datavant, GE Healthcare, and Veradigm, where he led strategic initiatives tied to integration, platform optimization, and scaling complex businesses.

"Steve brings a rare combination of healthcare depth, operating discipline, and growth-minded leadership," said Felix Morgan, CEO of Trucordia. "He understands how to modernize platforms, strengthen go-to-market execution, and build solutions that work better for clients and the teams serving them. We look forward to adding his deep experience to this important part of our business."

Roberts is known for connecting enterprise strategy with field reality. He has spent much of his career helping organizations navigate change while staying focused on the people at the center of the work, including clients, partners, and internal teams. At Trucordia, he will focus on helping teams provide exceptional client service, strengthening the Health & Benefits Platform, and building strategic partnerships.



About Trucordia

Trucordia is the group name for a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage headquartered in Lindon, Utah. The Trucordia group of companies offers a broad array of commercial and personal lines, life and health, and employee benefits insurance solutions. Trucordia is an integrated organization united by a passion to deliver extraordinary opportunities and exceptional experiences for its clients, partners, and each other. With more than 5,000 team members across the U.S., Trucordia is a notable leader in the insurance brokerage space, ranking #18 on Business Insurance's 2025 Top 100 Brokers and #16 on Insurance Journal's 2025 Top Property/Casualty Agencies. Visit trucordia.com for more information.

SOURCE Trucordia