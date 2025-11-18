Trucordia Acquires Assured Insurance Consultants, Expanding Concierge Insurance Expertise in Tennessee

LINDON, Utah, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trucordia, a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage, today announced its acquisition of Assured Insurance Consultants, an independent insurance business with offices in Johnson City and Dandridge, Tennessee. Assured Insurance Consultants is known across Eastern Tennessee — and in two dozen other states — for delivering personalized, concierge service and world-class insurance solutions for individuals, businesses, and contractors.

"We're pleased to welcome the talented Assured Insurance Consultants team to Trucordia," said Felix Morgan, CEO of Trucordia. "Their commitment to personal service, tailored insurance solutions, and trusted guidance reflects the values we look for in our partners as we expand across Tennessee."

Assured Insurance Consultants specializes in business, personal, and employee benefits insurance solutions built on direct relationships and deep knowledge of client risk. Their solutions for contractors, employers, and families include general liability, commercial property, umbrella, workers' comp, business auto, and builders risk, plus an array of additional solutions designed around unique risk profiles.

The addition of Assured Insurance Consultants is part of Trucordia's ongoing growth strategy, bringing high-touch businesses with deep local experience into its national network.

About Trucordia

Trucordia is the group name for a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage headquartered in Lindon, Utah. The Trucordia group of companies offers a broad array of commercial and personal lines, life and health, and employee benefits insurance solutions. Trucordia is an integrated organization united by a passion to deliver extraordinary opportunities and exceptional experiences for its clients, partners, and each other. With more than 5,000 team members across the U.S., Trucordia is a notable leader in the insurance brokerage space, ranking #18 on Business Insurance's 2025 Top 100 Brokers and #16 on Insurance Journal's 2025 Top Property/Casualty Agencies. Visit trucordia.com for more information.

