Trucordia Acquires Houston-Based First Texas Agency Business, Expanding National Reach

LINDON, Utah, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trucordia, a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage, today announced the acquisition of the First Texas Agency business, based in Houston, Texas. With a commitment to guiding clients with education about insurance solutions, First Texas Agency builds strong client relationships throughout the Houston area and beyond.

"Acquiring the First Texas Agency business strengthens our presence in Texas and helps us expand our focus on providing thoughtful, knowledgeable service to clients seeking tailored insurance solutions," said Felix Morgan, CEO of Trucordia. "I'm confident this team will be a positive addition as we continue to work together with every Trucordia business to reach our bold growth goals."

The First Texas Agency team takes a one-on-one approach to client service, striving to educate the community and match insurance solutions to each client's unique needs. It helps local individuals, families, and businesses protect what's important to them by offering a wide range of personal and commercial coverage solutions. Every client is connected with a team dedicated to addressing their questions and providing exceptional service.

Helfer & Associates, a nationally recognized advisory firm known for guiding independent insurance businesses through high-value M&A transactions, served as the exclusive advisor to First Texas Agency for the transaction.

Trucordia's growth strategy focuses on partnering with businesses that share its commitment to integrity, innovation, and community commitment. With more than 5,000 team members across the United States, Trucordia continues to build a nationwide organization dedicated to delivering extraordinary opportunities for clients, team members, and partners.

About Trucordia

Trucordia is the group name for a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage headquartered in Lindon, Utah. The Trucordia group of companies offers a broad array of commercial and personal lines, life and health, and employee benefits insurance solutions. Trucordia is an integrated organization united by a passion to deliver extraordinary opportunities and exceptional experiences for its clients, partners, and each other. With more than 5,000 team members across the U.S., Trucordia is a notable leader in the insurance brokerage space, ranking #18 on Business Insurance's 2025 Top 100 Brokers and #16 on Insurance Journal's 2025 Top Property/Casualty Agencies. Visit trucordia.com for more information.

SOURCE Trucordia