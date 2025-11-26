Trucordia Acquires Breezy Seguros, Expanding Tri-Lingual Insurance Support and Empowerment for Latino Entrepreneurs in Massachusetts

LINDON, Utah, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trucordia, a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage, today announced its acquisition of Breezy Seguros, a technology-driven and diversity-minded insurance business headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts. With offices in Stoughton and Hyannis, Breezy Seguros is recognized for its tri-lingual services in English, Spanish, and Portuguese, and for its ongoing support of the Latino entrepreneurial community.

"Bringing Breezy Seguros into Trucordia strengthens our footprint in Massachusetts and deepens our commitment to client service, language accessibility, and community empowerment," said Felix Morgan, CEO of Trucordia. "The Breezy Seguros team's dedication to transparent, intuitive service and helping Latino business leaders succeed aligns with our vision to be on the vanguard of the next generation of insurance solutions providers."

Breezy Seguros offers insurance solutions including auto, home, renters, business owner, commercial auto, workers' compensation, umbrella, and general liability, delivered through seamless onboarding, digital efficiency, and customer support. It is noted for its mission to redefine insurance as a tool for growth, protection, and confidence for individuals and businesses.

Joining Trucordia also enables Breezy Seguros to access more resources, technology, and carrier relationships. It will expand the business's reach and enhance its ability to empower diverse communities.

About Trucordia

Trucordia is the group name for a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage headquartered in Lindon, Utah. The Trucordia group of companies offers a broad array of commercial and personal lines, life and health, and employee benefits insurance solutions. Trucordia is an integrated organization united by a passion to deliver extraordinary opportunities and exceptional experiences for its clients, partners, and each other. With more than 5,000 team members across the U.S., Trucordia is a notable leader in the insurance brokerage space, ranking #18 on Business Insurance's 2025 Top 100 Brokers and #16 on Insurance Journal's 2025 Top Property/Casualty Agencies. Visit trucordia.com for more information.

