Trucordia Appoints Roger Dunning as Head of East Platform

LINDON, Utah, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trucordia, a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage and leader in innovative insurance risk management solutions today announced the appointment of Roger Dunning as head of the East Platform, leading all Trucordia offices and business operations throughout the eastern U.S. Dunning brings nearly three decades of insurance industry experience to his role as senior vice president, with demonstrated expertise in commercial lines production, P&L management, and property and casualty insurance across carriers, managed care partners, and broker agencies.

Dunning's results-oriented mindset is complemented by his commitment to client service. He encourages his teams to act as good stewards of their client relationships, listening to clients' needs and providing solutions that can improve coverage and have a positive impact on premiums. He coaches his teams on building trust and long-term partnerships by helping clients make informed buying decisions that help protect what is most important to them.

In his most recent role as president of the New England region at USI Insurance Services, Dunning built and coached a new leadership team, executed a strategic growth initiative that expanded the producer base by 25%, and was successful in growing new business and achieving positive organic growth. Previously, as practice leader for northern New England, Dunning assembled a production team that delivered consecutive years of more than 15% practice growth.

"Roger's track record of building teams, achieving growth, and creating winning cultures aligns perfectly with Trucordia." said Trucordia's Chief Operating Officer, Michael Moran. "His expertise in commercial and personal lines, and his commitment to helping producers succeed, will be instrumental as we expand our footprint and industry impact along the East Coast. In addition, Roger prioritizes the skills his teams need to build and nurture strong client relationships, core to who we are at Trucordia."

Dunning's leadership centers on leading by example, building and supporting collaborative cultures, and executing strategic initiatives with measurable results. He holds a B.S. in Criminology from the University of Southern Maine and an A.A.S. in Law Enforcement Technology from Southern Maine College.

Trucordia is the group name for a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage headquartered in Lindon, Utah. The Trucordia group of companies offers a broad array of commercial and personal lines, life and health, and employee benefits insurance solutions. Trucordia is an integrated organization united by a passion to deliver extraordinary opportunities and exceptional experiences for its clients, partners, and each other. With more than 5,000 team members across the U.S., Trucordia is a notable leader in the insurance brokerage space, ranking #18 on Business Insurance's 2025 Top 100 Brokers and #16 on Insurance Journal's 2025 Top Property/Casualty Agencies. Visit trucordia.com for more information.

