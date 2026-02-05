Trucordia Welcomes Kim Reid as Vice President on M&A Team

LINDON, Utah, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trucordia, a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage and leader in innovative risk management insurance solutions, announced today that Kim Reid has joined the company as Vice President on its mergers and acquisitions team, which acquires insurance businesses that then rebrand under the Trucordia corporate umbrella. Reid comes to Trucordia after more than two decades with Arthur J. Gallagher, where she helped build and lead the firm's due diligence and integration programs.

Kim Reid has joined Trucordia as Vice President of M&A.

Reid started in sales support before moving into an analyst role on a small mergers and acquisitions team, sourcing and evaluating potential merger partners. Over time, she developed and refined the integration processes used to bring newly acquired agencies and brokerages into the company, working closely with advisers, sellers, and internal workstream leaders to move deals from signed term sheets to closing.

"Kim has exactly the kind of experience we need as acquisitions remain a strong focus in Trucordia's growth plans," said Rocky Steele, Senior Vice President of Business Development at Trucordia. "She has spent her career building processes that balance discipline, efficiency, and respect for the businesses and people involved in each transaction, which is valuable and immediately transferrable to our ongoing work here at Trucordia."

Reid holds a Project Management Professional (PMP) certification, reflecting her process‑driven approach and focus on efficiency and detail. "I was drawn to Trucordia because it feels like returning to the early, most energizing chapter of my M&A career," she said, "this time with the benefit of everything I have learned, and with a new opportunity to help build a program from the inside."

About Trucordia

Trucordia is the group name for a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage headquartered in Lindon, Utah. The Trucordia group of companies offers a broad array of commercial and personal lines, life and health, and employee benefits insurance solutions. Trucordia is an integrated organization united by a passion to deliver extraordinary opportunities and exceptional experiences for its clients, partners, and each other. With more than 5,000 team members across the U.S., Trucordia is a notable leader in the insurance brokerage space, ranking #18 on Business Insurance's 2025 Top 100 Brokers and #16 on Insurance Journal's 2025 Top Property/Casualty Agencies. Visit trucordia.com for more information.

SOURCE Trucordia