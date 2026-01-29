Trucordia Appoints Jason Nelson as Vice President of Public Relations

LINDON, Utah, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trucordia, a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage, today announced that Jason Nelson has joined the company as Vice President of Public Relations, a new role focused on strengthening the firm's PR strategy, media presence, community engagement, and brand storytelling as the business continues to grow nationwide.

"Jason brings a great combination of strategic clarity and genuine heart," said Leslie Greve, Senior Vice President, Marketing, of Trucordia. "He understands not just what we do at Trucordia, but why we do it. That purpose-driven perspective will strengthen how we show up in every conversation we have."

Nelson brings more than two decades of experience across broadcasting, advertising, and publishing. He began his career at the Provo Daily Herald managing the paper's city weeklies. He later joined KSL—working across KSL Newsradio, KSL TV, and KSL.com—where he oversaw advertising tied to BYU corporate sponsorships and deepened his knowledge in media strategy and partnerships.

Nelson became a partner with Matt and Jeanette Bennett in the publishing group behind "Utah Valley Magazine," "BusinessQ Magazine," and other titles. He and his partners then launched Swell Media, an advertising agency that has supported a range of Utah-based organizations. In 2025, the company was acquired by NRV Utah, capping more than a decade of growth.

Through Swell Media, Nelson worked closely with Trucordia on several key initiatives driving local visibility. This gave him an inside view of the company's momentum and culture. In his new role at Trucordia, he will focus on elevating the company's external profile, building relationships with media and community partners, and supporting leaders as they communicate the company's strategy and story to clients, employees, and stakeholders.

"Working alongside Trucordia at Swell Media gave me a front-row seat to the company's phenomenal growth and its focus on people, purpose, and performance," Nelson said. "These people are already my friends. Joining the team in a full-time capacity feels like a natural next step, and I'm excited to help share the stories of our clients, colleagues, and communities."

