Trucordia Names Michael Moran Chief Operating Officer

Strategic hire highlights company's bold transformation to drive growth

LINDON, Utah, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trucordia , a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage, announced today that it has named Michael Moran its Chief Operating Officer (COO). Prior to joining Trucordia, Moran served as an Executive Vice President for Aon.

"Michael is joining Trucordia at a very important time," said Trucordia Chief Executive Officer Felix Morgan. "We have built wildly successful businesses in our communities across the country, and now we've come together to create the next great insurance brokerage. His knowledge and experience will be invaluable as we unify our offices, people and systems to create a new level of service for our clients."

Bringing extensive experience in insurance and reinsurance, Moran leads the company's field operations, as well as its carrier relations, technology and integrations teams in support of the company's bold, transformational growth strategy to:

Integrate – Continue to optimize operations through a regional management structure and proven office integration model.





Grow – Build a unified foundation of services to support all stakeholders.





Build a unified foundation of services to support all stakeholders. Acquire – Expand Trucordia's geographic footprint by acquiring businesses with high growth potential in target industries and markets that have the ability to enhance our offerings.

"I am honored to serve as COO during this exciting time for our company," said Moran. "Trucordia shares my passion for creating exceptional experiences for clients and team members, and I am proud to join this extraordinary team as we make strategic advances that support our long-term vision of sustainable growth."

A proven executive in achieving growth, innovation and margin expansion, Moran has served the insurance and reinsurance industry for over 25 years. As an Executive Vice President for Aon, Moran was responsible for its "Delivering Aon United" program, which identified and scaled best practices from around the world to create a common client leadership model, collaboration across solution lines, improve sales performance, strengthen segmentation and pricing strategies, and deliver greater value to clients.

Over the course of his time at Aon, Moran served in roles of increasing responsibility including CEO of Aon Inpoint, Aon's proprietary data and analytics firm; Global COO of reinsurance brokerage Aon Benfield; and senior roles across Aon Benfield, Aon Risk Solutions and Aon Corporation. Earlier in his career, Moran held consulting positions in the financial services practices at McKinsey & Company and A.T. Kearney.

About Trucordia

Trucordia, formerly PCF Insurance Services, is the group name for the top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage headquartered in Lindon, Utah. The Trucordia group of companies offers a broad array of commercial and personal lines, life and health, and employee benefits insurance solutions. Trucordia is an integrated organization united by a passion to deliver extraordinary opportunities and exceptional experiences for its clients, partners and each other. With more than 5,000 team members across the U.S., Trucordia is a notable leader in the insurance brokerage space, ranking #19 on Business Insurance's 2024 Top 100 Brokers and #13 on Insurance Journal's 2024 Top Property/Casualty Agencies. Visit trucordia.com for more information.

