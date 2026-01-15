Trucordia Welcomes Florida Insurance into Its Growing Network

LINDON, Utah, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trucordia, a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage, is pleased to announce that Florida Insurance, based in Dunedin, Florida, is now part of its network. Known for its hands-on service and deep roots in the community, Florida Insurance has earned a loyal client base by making it easier for people and businesses to help protect what matters to them.

"Bringing Florida Insurance on board feels like a natural fit," said Felix Morgan, CEO of Trucordia. "Their team has a strong reputation for being accessible and responsive, and providing the honest advice people and businesses look for when they're choosing an insurance business they can trust. That's exactly the kind of partnership we look for as Trucordia continues to grow."

For many years, Florida Insurance has helped their neighbors navigate insurance choices, compare carriers, and get guidance when life or business takes an unexpected turn. The business prides itself on practical solutions, competitive pricing, and exceptional customer service rooted in genuine care about the community.

"As a Trucordia business, Florida Insurance will have access to even more resources and support," Morgan said, "but the day-to-day focus on personal service stays right where it's always been—with the team that clients know and trust."

About Trucordia

Trucordia is the group name for a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage headquartered in Lindon, Utah. The Trucordia group of companies offers a broad array of commercial and personal lines, life and health, and employee benefits insurance solutions. Trucordia is an integrated organization united by a passion to deliver extraordinary opportunities and exceptional experiences for its clients, partners, and each other. With more than 5,000 team members across the U.S., Trucordia is a notable leader in the insurance brokerage space, ranking #18 on Business Insurance's 2025 Top 100 Brokers and #16 on Insurance Journal's 2025 Top Property/Casualty Agencies. Visit trucordia.com for more information.

SOURCE Trucordia