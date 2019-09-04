True Food Kitchen Announces 2019 Seasonal Fall Menu Featuring The All-New "Unbeetable Burger"

"The inspiration behind the Unbeetable Burger came from our dedication to culinary creativity, as well as our long-standing commitment to following the principles of the anti-inflammatory food pyramid created by our founder, Dr. Andrew Weil," said Robert McCormick, True Food Kitchen brand chef. "We wanted to focus on using only clean and unprocessed ingredients to create a dish that is traditionally thought of as indulgent. Our plant-based burger boasts an impressive nutritional profile and is perfectly balanced and full of flavor."

While beets are beneficial on their own—they are low in calories and high in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants; have anti-inflammatory qualities that help reduce the risk of cancer; and are proven to lower blood sugar and support digestive and brain health—they do even more when combined with kuzu root, the binding agent in the patty. Kuzu provides numerous health benefits, including lowering blood pressure and reducing muscular tension and migraines. It has also been proven to help balance natural sugars, and, coupled with the beets, helps supply long-lasting energy.

In addition to the Unbeetable Burger, there are several other delicious additions on True Food Kitchen's fall menu. The 10 new starters, salads, sandwiches and main dishes include Roasted Beet & Goat Cheese Flatbread, Seasonal Ingredient Salad, Butternut Squash Pizza and the fan-favorite Squash Pie. The restaurant will also add 11 new beverages, including new cocktails, refreshers and teas. New additions include Beets by Jon, a cocktail in honor of True Food Kitchen Beverage Director Jon Augustin, and Dr. Weil's Wellness Shot, inspired by the restaurant's founder and made with sea buckthorn juice and fresh ginger.

"At True Food Kitchen, we believe food is medicine, and that eating healthy, nutritious foods don't require you to sacrifice taste, flavor or quality," said Christine Barone, True Food Kitchen CEO. "We are committed to providing our guests with a variety of delicious foods to choose from, all full of nutrient-dense, anti-inflammatory ingredients that, prepared the right way, will lead to a better, more wholesome, fulfilled lifestyle."

The expansion of the new fall menu—the largest menu rollout in the history of the brand—will offer guests more options than ever before. In addition to beets, butternut squash and pomegranates, another starring ingredient this fall is sea buckthorn, a plant rich in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that has long been used for medicinal purposes. Several of True Food Kitchen's seasonal drinks—including the Ginger Margarita, Dr. Weil's Wellness Shot and Antioxidant Mimosa—will feature this juice. While sea buckthorn is naturally sour, True Food balances the ingredient with vanilla and sweetens it with other natural fruit juices to create delicious, one-of-a kind beverages.

This fall, True Food Kitchen is delighted to offer its guests a variety of new dishes featuring the most delicious, nutrient-dense produce of the season. New additions include:

Culinary Dishes

Butternut Squash Soup (vegan, gluten-friendly)

(vegan, gluten-friendly) Roasted Brussels Sprouts: mushroom, miso sesame vinaigrette, chili thread (vegan, gluten-friendly)

mushroom, miso sesame vinaigrette, chili thread (vegan, gluten-friendly) Roasted Beet & Goat Cheese Flatbread: arugula, pumpkin seed, cilantro pumpkin seed pesto (vegetarian)

arugula, pumpkin seed, cilantro pumpkin seed pesto (vegetarian) Seasonal Ingredient Salad: butternut squash, cauliflower, brussels sprout, cannellini bean, organic kale, horseradish vinaigrette, toasted mulberry, pomegranate (vegan, gluten-friendly)

butternut squash, cauliflower, brussels sprout, cannellini bean, organic kale, horseradish vinaigrette, toasted mulberry, pomegranate (vegan, gluten-friendly) Butternut Squash Pizza: caramelized onion, roasted garlic, organic kale, vegan almond ricotta, dried cranberry, sage (vegan)

caramelized onion, roasted garlic, organic kale, vegan almond ricotta, dried cranberry, sage (vegan) Unbeetable Burger: beet, kuzu, jicama slaw, crushed avocado, butter lettuce, vegan mayonnaise, flaxseed bun (vegan)

beet, kuzu, jicama slaw, crushed avocado, butter lettuce, vegan mayonnaise, flaxseed bun (vegan) Grilled Chicken Avocado Wrap: organic tomato, cucumber, hummus, fresh mozzarella, lemon oregano vinaigrette, house-made pita

organic tomato, cucumber, hummus, fresh mozzarella, lemon oregano vinaigrette, house-made pita Thai Coconut Sea Bass: coconut turmeric broth, bok choy, green bean, rainbow carrot, quinoa brown rice (gluten-friendly)

coconut turmeric broth, bok choy, green bean, rainbow carrot, quinoa brown rice (gluten-friendly) Mediterranean Chicken: quinoa, organic tomato, Persian cucumber, olive, peppadew, green bean, feta, oregano vinaigrette (gluten-friendly)

quinoa, organic tomato, Persian cucumber, olive, peppadew, green bean, feta, oregano vinaigrette (gluten-friendly) Squash Pie: graham crust, coconut whipped cream (vegan, gluten-friendly)

Hand-crafted Beverages

Oaxacan Piña Punch "O.P.P.": organic mezcal, pineapple, lemon, honey

organic mezcal, pineapple, lemon, honey Beets by Jon: organic vodka, red beet, lemon, pineapple

organic vodka, red beet, lemon, pineapple Pom Collins: lemon-infused vodka, organic aloe liqueur, pomegranate

lemon-infused vodka, organic aloe liqueur, pomegranate Ginger Margarita: organic reposado tequila, ginger liqueur, sea buckthorn, honey

organic reposado tequila, ginger liqueur, sea buckthorn, honey Passion Colada: lime-infused rum, passion fruit liqueur, pineapple, coconut

lime-infused rum, passion fruit liqueur, pineapple, coconut Apple Gold Rush: bourbon, apple, lemon, honey

bourbon, apple, lemon, honey Dr. Weil's Wellness Shot: sea buckthorn, pomegranate, ginger

sea buckthorn, pomegranate, ginger Sparkling Prickly Pear Tisane: prickly pear, hibiscus, lime

prickly pear, hibiscus, lime Sparkling Antioxidant Tea: organic green tea, pomegranate, butterfly pea flower

organic green tea, pomegranate, butterfly pea flower The Detox Retox: cava, pineapple, orange, honey

cava, pineapple, orange, honey Antioxidant Mimosa: cava, pomegranate, sea buckthorn, honey

As always, True Food Kitchen's seasonal lineup of signature dishes and freshly pressed natural beverages is guided by the principles of Dr. Weil's anti-inflammatory food pyramid, which was created as a guide for those seeking to achieve and maintain optimum health.

About True Food Kitchen

True Food Kitchen is a restaurant and lifestyle brand inspired by the philosophy that food should make you feel better, not worse, and that great-tasting food and thoughtfully crafted beverages can serve as the foundation for a life well lived. The restaurant brand is driven by a passionate collective of accomplished chefs, visionary restaurateurs and a renowned doctor of integrative medicine, who believe delicious dining and conscious nutrition can go hand in hand without sacrificing flavor, creativity or indulgence. True Food Kitchen's seasonal menu is guided by the principles of Dr. Andrew Weil's anti-inflammatory food pyramid. True Food Kitchen emphasizes wholesome, simple ingredients with thoughtful preparations to highlight the natural health benefits and flavors of each ingredient. From nutrient-dense staples and carefully sourced proteins to little-known superfoods, True Food Kitchen is committed to sourcing the most responsible, creative and freshest in-season ingredients. True Food Kitchen currently has 28 locations in 12 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia, with restaurants slated to open later this year in Louisiana and Nevada. Following an investment from Oprah Winfrey in 2018, Centerbridge Partners remains the company's controlling shareholder. For more information and to find a True Food Kitchen location, visit www.truefoodkitchen.com.

