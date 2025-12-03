True Salt Year-End Recap 2025: Growth, Expansion, and Innovation Across Markets

PHOENIX, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- True Salt, a leading producer of premium all-natural sea salt, reports a year of steady growth and continued momentum across the bulk ingredient, foodservice, and grocery markets. The company has strengthened its position as a trusted supplier in the U.S. Sea salt industry, meeting rising demand for clean, sustainable ingredients.

Foodservice: Meeting Demand for "Better for You" Ingredients

In 2025, True Salt remained the sea salt of choice for major national and regional QSR and full-service restaurant chains. As operators continue to refine menus around health-conscious consumers, True Salt's natural sea salt supports the shift toward cleaner, "better for you" formulations.

This year, True Salt introduced its new Crystal Blend grain for the foodservice market, available in 25 lb sacks and 3 lb boxes. Developed in collaboration with foodservice operators and executive chefs, Crystal Blend was designed to replicate the texture and functionality of popular national brand offerings while maintaining the purity and quality True Salt is known for.

Private Label: New Division Launch

True Salt also launched a dedicated Private Label Division to serve existing partners and expand its turnkey private label capabilities. This division provides an end-to-end platform for retailers and brands to develop custom sea salt products backed by True Salt's production expertise, consistency, and quality control.

Bulk Ingredients: Expanding Customer Base

True Salt's bulk ingredient business continued its strong trajectory in 2025, adding a growing roster of household CPG brands and food manufacturers that rely on True Salt for their daily production needs. The company's premium natural sea salt is now featured in leading products across frozen entrées, snacks, soups, salsas, chips, spices, BBQ rubs, and baked goods.

Operational Expansion: Increased Capacity in Baja California



To support growing demand, True Salt completed an expansion of its operations in Baja California, Mexico, increasing output capacity by over 40%. This strategic investment ensures scalable production and reinforces the company's commitment to a stable, sustainable supply chain that can meet the expanding needs of the U.S. market.

About True Salt

True Salt is a U.S.-based producer of premium, all-natural sea salt serving the ingredient, foodservice, and retail sectors. Founded on the principles of sustainability, purity, and quality, True Salt partners with leading food brands and culinary professionals to deliver natural, consistent, and responsibly sourced sea salt that enhances flavor and performance.

