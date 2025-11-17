True Salt Releases Its 2026 Catalog of Salt Grains for Bulk Ingredients and Foodservice

PHOENIX, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- True Salt, a leading producer of premium natural sea salt, today announced the release of its 2026 Catalog of Salt Grains for Bulk Ingredients and Foodservice. This comprehensive catalog introduces a refined selection of salt grains developed to meet the technical and performance requirements of commercial ingredient manufacturers and foodservice operators.

The 2026 catalog features six distinct Bulk Ingredient Grains: Micro Fine Grain, Extra Fine Grain, Fine Grain, Medium Grain, Coarse Grain, and Crystal Grain. Each grain is engineered for precise texture, solubility, and consistency, offering formulators a reliable foundation for seasoning blends, bakery applications, snack products, and beverage formulations.

For the Foodservice sector, True Salt introduces Kosher Grain and Crystal Blend. Both options deliver exceptional culinary performance, flavor enhancement, and presentation quality across a wide range of menu applications.

The 2026 release underscores True Salt's continued innovation in salt grain design. Each grain has been formulated as a comparable alternative to leading competitive products in the Ingredient and Foodservice markets, providing manufacturers and chefs with dependable performance and seamless integration into existing formulations.

"At True Salt, our focus has always been to combine technical excellence with natural integrity," said Kelly Egan, COO of True Salt]. "The 2026 catalog reflects our dedication to providing customers with salt products that not only meet industry standards but also align with the growing demand for sustainable and responsibly sourced ingredients."

True Salt's grains are harvested from pristine ocean sources and undergo minimal processing to preserve their natural mineral balance. All products are non-GMO, all-natural, and produced with an emphasis on environmental responsibility and quality assurance.

More information can be found on the True Salt website at www.truesaltco.com. The catalog includes detailed technical specifications, performance data, and packaging options for both Ingredient and Foodservice applications.

About True Salt

True Salt is a U.S.-based producer of premium natural sea salt, serving customers across the food manufacturing, foodservice, and retail sectors. Committed to sustainability, purity, and quality, True Salt delivers products that elevate flavor and support a cleaner planet.

