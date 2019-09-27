True Salt Company Announces Expansion into Southern California Retail Market

"The Southern California consumers have always been market leaders in seeking cleaner, all-natural foods and we are excited to bring our all-natural salt to this market," says Brian Pierce, co-founder of True Salt with business partner Kelly Egan. "We feel our products — with no chemicals, bleaches or processing agents — resonate with the desires of the SoCal consumers who seek out products that are better for them and their families, and we are really just getting started in this market."

This retail expansion follows the company's hospitality market expansion earlier this year with clients such as True Food Kitchen as well as other successful retail launches in the Pacific Northwest. True Salt currently has distribution in the Kroger family of stores with Fred Meyer throughout Washington, Oregon, and Alaska in addition to local independent outlets such as Newport Market in Bend, Oregon.

Since its inception, the True Salt founders have been working to develop and market a clean salt that offers better results and better flavor for the hospitality sector, the retail market and the direct consumer. From its beginnings with just three salt grains — coarse, fine and kosher — True Salt has since expanded its line of products to include a finishing flake salt and a cocktail salt for beverages and beyond. For more, www.truesaltco.com.

ABOUT TRUE SALT: True Salt, founded by serial entrepreneurs Brian Pierce and Kelly Egan, is dedicated to producing a better, cleaner salt. With its natural, environmentally impact free harvesting process, True Salt is the all-natural, unrefined way to get the nutrients and flavor from salt without chemicals or additives. The founders' mission is to deliver a clean, all-natural, and better sea salt that elevates taste buds as well as mind, body and soul. For more: www.truesaltco.com.

Media Contact:

Susie Timm, Knife & Fork Media Group for True Salt

480-200-2766

Susie@knifeandforkmedia.com

SOURCE True Salt

Related Links

https://www.truesaltco.com

