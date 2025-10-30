True Salt Expands Private Label Offerings to Meet Growing Market Demand for Store Brand Sea Salt Products

PHOENIX, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- True Salt, a leading provider of all-natural sea salt products serving the foodservice, food manufacturing, and consumer markets, today announced the expansion of its private label program in response to increasing demand from grocery chains and foodservice distributors for premium, store-brand sea salt products.

The Phoenix-based company currently manufactures private label salt products for five of the ten largest foodservice distributors in the United States. True Salt is now scaling its operations to further increase production capacity and meet the growing needs of its partners. This expansion follows the launch earlier this year of a dedicated company division focused exclusively on private label growth and support.

True Salt's private label portfolio includes a range of all-natural sea salt products available in multiple grain types and pack sizes for both grocery and foodservice applications. Among its most popular offerings are the three-pound (3 lb) boxes of Kosher and Crystal Grain Sea Salt, as well as its signature Flake Salt. To further meet industry demand, True Salt recently added twenty-five-pound (25 lb) paper sacks of Kosher Grain, Crystal Grain, and Iodized Salt for foodservice private label customers.

"As retailers and foodservice operators make private label a core part of their growth strategy, they're investing more aggressively in building trusted in-house brands," said Brian Pierce, CEO of True Salt. "Consumers and operators alike see private label as the smart choice — high-quality products that deliver value without compromise."

True Salt provides its private label partners with a comprehensive, turnkey solution encompassing branding, packaging design, manufacturing, fulfillment, and shipping. Its streamlined onboarding process and flexible packaging formats allow partners to bring new products to market quickly and efficiently, while maintaining the highest standards of quality and reliability. The company also offers strategic support for custom formulations, co-branding initiatives, and sustainability-focused packaging, helping brands stand out on the shelf and meet evolving consumer expectations.

"Our private label salt products help grocery and foodservice brands achieve cost savings, consistent quality, and dependable sourcing," Pierce added. "As demand continues to soar, we're expanding to meet the market's call with new partnerships, greater production efficiency, and enhanced distribution capabilities designed to support national growth."

According to the Private Label Manufacturers Association (PLMA), more than 95% of consumers purchased store brands in 2024, underscoring the strong momentum and importance of private label programs. With retailers and distributors under increasing pressure to deliver high-quality, value-driven alternatives, True Salt is uniquely positioned to deliver consistent performance backed by exceptional service and industry expertise.

About True Salt

Founded in Phoenix, Arizona, True Salt is a leading supplier of premium sea salt products to the foodservice, food manufacturing, and consumer sectors. Committed to purity, performance, and sustainability, True Salt provides all-natural sea salts sourced and processed to the highest standards of quality. The company's growing private label division supports retailers and distributors with turnkey solutions designed for efficiency, value, and excellence.

