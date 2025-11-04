True Salt Expands Production Operations in Baja California to Meet Surging U.S. Demand for Premium Sea Salt

PHOENIX, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- True Salt, a leading producer of all-natural sea salt serving the foodservice, food manufacturing, and consumer markets, today announced a major expansion of its production operations in Baja California, Mexico, as part of a long-term strategy to meet accelerating demand for high-quality sea salt products in the United States.

The expansion will increase True Salt's overall production capacity by more than 40 percent, marking one of the largest infrastructure investments in the company's history. The enhanced facility strengthens True Salt's ability to provide a consistent, sustainable, and scalable supply of premium sea salt for a diverse customer base that includes major food manufacturers and foodservice distributors.

Over the past year, True Salt has seen unprecedented growth from national and regional food manufacturers who are increasingly turning to clean-label, natural ingredients to meet evolving consumer preferences. Foodservice distributors have also significantly ramped up orders as restaurant operators and hospitality groups seek reliable, high-quality sources of sea salt to maintain consistency across their menus. This rapid rise in demand has made it essential for True Salt to expand its operations, ensuring it can continue to deliver the volume, purity, and reliability the market expects — without compromise.

"Our growth is being driven by an industry-wide shift toward simplicity, transparency, and better ingredients — and sea salt sits at the heart of that transformation," said Brian Pierce, CEO of True Salt. "Expanding our Baja operations allows us to reinforce the supply chain, shorten lead times, and continue delivering the superior quality, texture, and taste that our customers have come to expect."

Beyond increased output, the Baja expansion reinforces True Salt's dedication to environmental responsibility. The company has implemented sustainable production processes at the new facility.

"True Salt was built on the principle that purity and sustainability go hand in hand," said Kelly Egan, COO of True Salt. "Our operations in Baja are not just about producing more salt — they're about doing it the right way. We're ensuring long-term environmental and economic sustainability while continuing to meet the surging demand from our partners across North America."

"Our customers rely on True Salt to deliver consistency, scalability, and integrity," Pierce added. "This investment in Baja ensures that we can meet that commitment for years to come — supporting innovation, resilience, and growth across every part of the sea salt supply chain."

With this expansion, True Salt strengthens its position as one of North America's most capable and reliable suppliers of natural sea salt. The company continues to explore further investment in sustainable sourcing, regional distribution, and advanced quality systems to maintain its leadership in an increasingly competitive and fast-growing market.

About True Salt

Founded in Phoenix, Arizona, True Salt is a leading supplier of premium sea salt products to the foodservice, food manufacturing, and consumer sectors. Committed to purity, performance, and sustainability, True Salt provides all-natural sea salts sourced and processed to the highest standards of quality.

