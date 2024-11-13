True Salt Introduces Crystal Blend: A New Standard in High-Quality Sea Salt for Professional Chefs

PHOENIX, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- True Salt is thrilled to announce the launch of its newest premium product, Crystal Blend, a grain specifically designed to meet the high standards of professional kitchens. This luxurious sea salt, with its carefully crafted texture and controlled pinch, offers a blend that guarantees consistency and flavor through every stage of the cooking process.

TRUE SALT CRYSTAL BLEND

Developed over the course of a year, Crystal Blend addresses a growing market demand for an elevated, high-quality sea salt that delivers on both feel and performance. This product was meticulously formulated to meet the rigorous demands of professional chefs who require precision, purity, consistency, and versatility for their culinary creations.

"We spent over a year developing this grain to meet the specific attributes that professional chefs require in a high-quality sea salt for their menus, and we are very proud of what we've developed with our Crystal Blend grain," stated Brian Pierce, CEO "So far, the market response to our Crystal Blend release has been overwhelming, and we are rolling this out nationally to meet the voracious demand in the foodservice market for high-quality sea salt."

True Salt's new Crystal Blend follows the success of its Kosher Sea Salt product in the foodservice market. Crystal Blend is available in convenient 3-pound boxes, with each case containing nine units, ensuring reliable supply for high-volume kitchen environments.

Crystal Blend is available immediately and is poised to set a new standard in high-quality, consistent, and luxurious sea salt for chefs nationwide.

For more information on Crystal Blend and other True Salt products, please visit truesaltco.com

About True Salt

True Salt is a premium national sea salt brand dedicated to providing pure, responsibly sourced, and chef-approved products that meet the culinary needs of both professional kitchens, large food producers, and home cooks. True Salt's commitment to quality and innovation has made it a trusted name in the foodservice industry.

Media Contact:

Kelly Egan

COO

480-674-9203

[email protected]

SOURCE True Salt