True Salt Positions Premium Sea Salt as the Reformulation Ingredient of Choice for Food Manufacturers

Expanded Baja California Operations Deliver Scale, Purity, and Supply Chain Reliability as Reformulation Accelerates

PHOENIX, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As food and beverage manufacturers face growing pressure to simplify labels, reduce sodium, and meet consumer demand for healthier products, True Salt is expanding its role as a trusted supplier of premium all-natural sea salt. With increased production capacity and vertically integrated operations, the company is helping manufacturers reformulate products without compromising taste, quality, or supply reliability.

Sea Salt Ingredient

The need for reformulation continues to grow. According to industry data, 57% of consumers are actively trying to reduce sodium intake, while nearly 90% still exceed FDA-recommended daily limits. The FDA has also called on food companies to voluntarily reduce sodium levels across many product categories, creating an urgent need for practical ingredient solutions.

Sea salt has become a preferred reformulation tool because it delivers the taste, texture, and functionality consumers expect while supporting clean-label initiatives. Unlike highly processed sodium alternatives, sea salt is familiar, minimally processed, and works effectively alongside flavor-modulation strategies designed to reduce sodium without sacrificing sensory appeal.

"Reformulation is accelerating across every category, and manufacturers need ingredients they can count on — not just for quality, but for supply reliability and cost predictability," said Brian Pierce, CEO of True Salt. "Sea salt isn't just a cleaner choice. It's a smarter one, and our Baja expansion ensures manufacturers can access it at the scale they need."

To meet growing demand, True Salt recently completed a major expansion of its Baja California, Mexico production facility, increasing capacity by more than 40%. The investment strengthens the company's ability to serve food manufacturers seeking scalable, cost-effective ingredients for better-for-you products.

The expanded operation integrates natural harvesting, processing, and logistics capabilities, helping customers reduce lead times, manage costs, and mitigate supply chain risk across North America.

"Our customers tell us reformulation timelines are compressing," said Kelly Egan, COO of True Salt. "They need ingredients available now, in volume, at a price that makes business sense. Our Baja expansion gives manufacturers the confidence to commit to sea salt as a long-term reformulation solution."

Additional market trends are further accelerating reformulation efforts. Increased use of GLP-1 medications, heightened scrutiny of artificial ingredients, and growing consumer demand for transparency are all driving interest in simpler ingredient statements. Sea salt aligns naturally with these trends as a single-ingredient seasoning consumers recognize and trust.

True Salt continues to invest in quality systems, sustainable sourcing, and regional distribution capabilities to support food manufacturers and foodservice operators across North America. The expanded Baja facility reinforces the company's position as a reliable and scalable source of premium natural sea salt for the next generation of reformulated products.

About True Salt

Founded in Phoenix, Arizona, True Salt supplies premium sea salt products to foodservice, food manufacturing, and consumer markets. Committed to purity, performance, and sustainability, the company provides all-natural sea salts sourced and processed to the highest quality standards. For more information, visit www.truesaltco.com.

Contact:

Kelly Egan

True Salt LLC

480.513.1222

[email protected]

SOURCE True Salt