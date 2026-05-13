True Salt Scales Production of Crystal Blend Sea Salt to Meet Surging Demand from Cost-Conscious Operators

"Inflation Buster" product helps chefs reduce costs without compromising quality or health-forward menus

PHOENIX, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- True Salt today announced a significant increase in production of its flagship Crystal Blend Sea Salt in response to accelerating national demand from chefs, restaurant operators, and foodservice chains navigating sustained inflationary pressures.

Positioned as an "Inflation Buster," Crystal Blend is gaining traction as a cost-effective replacement for legacy salt suppliers—offering operators a way to reduce a ubiquitous line-item expense without introducing operational complexity.

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"Salt touches virtually every item on the menu, which makes it one of the few ingredients where a switch can deliver system-wide impact," said Brian Pierce, CEO of True Salt. "Operators are looking for scalable efficiencies and Crystal Blend provides immediate savings while improving consistency across locations."

Designed for full kitchen replacement, Crystal Blend eliminates the need for multiple salt SKUs, streamlining procurement and back-of-house execution. Its uniform crystal structure enables consistent seasoning across prep, cooking, and finishing—key for brands focused on standardization.

"Menu development teams across the US have said that they've saved as much as 50% by transitioning to True Salt Crystal Blend.

We are seeing increased adoption across national chains, QSR brands, and regional groups seeking both cost control and clean-label alignment." Pierce added. "Operators are being squeezed from every angle right now," added Pierce. "Ingredients, labor, logistics—everything is up. Crystal Blend was designed to be a simple, immediate win: a higher-quality, all-natural sea salt that reduces cost while improving consistency across the kitchen. That's why we call it an 'Inflation Buster.'"

In addition to cost savings, operators are increasingly drawn to Crystal Blend's ability to simplify back-of-house operations. By replacing multiple salt SKUs with a single, multi-functional product, kitchens can streamline purchasing, reduce inventory complexity, and improve execution speed—critical advantages in high-volume environments.

In today's challenging inflationary environment, restaurant operators are increasingly focused on finding "invisible efficiencies" that improve margins without raising menu prices or impacting the guest experience. One area receiving growing attention is salt. Because salt is used across virtually every menu item, even modest improvements in cost and consistency can create meaningful operational savings at scale. Operators are turning to True Salt's Crystal Blend Sea Salt to reduce ingredient costs, consolidate multiple salt SKUs into one versatile product, and simplify back-of-house execution. The result is greater consistency, reduced inventory complexity, faster kitchen workflows, and improved operational efficiency without compromising food quality or culinary performance.

With production ramping to meet demand, True Salt is expanding distribution nationwide to support partners across all segments of the foodservice industry.

About True Salt

True Salt is a leading provider of premium, all-natural sea salts designed specifically for professional kitchens. Built in partnership with chefs, True Salt products deliver consistency, performance, and clean-label simplicity—helping operators elevate their menus while improving operational efficiency. More on True Salt and Crystal Blend can be found at truesaltco.com.

Media Contact:

Kelly Egan

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SOURCE True Salt