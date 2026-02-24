True Sports Physical Therapy Partners with Hawkin Dynamics to Elevate Performance Rehab Across All Locations

WESTBROOK, Maine, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- True Sports Physical Therapy, a premier Mid-Atlantic sports rehabilitation provider, announced a new partnership with Hawkin Dynamics, an innovative leader in the sports and physical rehabilitation technology. This collaboration will equip all 15 True Sports clinics, across Delaware, Pennsylvania, and Maryland with Hawkin's industry‐leading testing systems and performance software.

True Sports clinicians participate in a hands‑on staff training using Hawkin Dynamics force plates.

True Sports has built a reputation as the region's go‑to provider for high‑level sports rehab, combining advanced clinical expertise with an athlete‑first treatment model. The addition of Hawkin's validated force‑plate systems enhances this approach by giving clinicians access to real‑time, actionable data that strengthens decision‑making and accelerates return‑to‑sport outcomes.

"True Sports expanding its network and bringing our technology into all of their locations shows their commitment to raising their performance bar even higher," said Ben Watson, CEO of Hawkin Dynamics. "Our team is excited to support their clinicians with the tools and training needed to deliver the most precise, objective rehab experience possible."

Clinician Success: Powered by Hawkin Support

As part of the partnership, Hawkin Dynamics will provide True Sports with:

Comprehensive onboarding and staff training, ensuring every clinician is confident and fluent in assessment protocols

Ongoing education and performance review sessions to deepen clinical reasoning using force‑plate data

Dedicated customer support for troubleshooting, workflow setup, and long‑term system optimization

Access to continuing resources, including updated test standards, application guides, and best‑practice resources

This commitment ensures that every True Sports clinic, no matter the location, can deliver a unified, high‑performance standard of objective testing and interpretation.

Jeremy Beyer, Director of Clinical Excellence at True Sports said, "Partnering with Hawkin allows us to further anchor our rehabilitation and performance model in objective data. Advanced force measurement technology sharpens how we assess readiness, inform return-to-sport decision-making, and prepare athletes for the demands of their sport - raising the standard for performance-driven rehabilitation."

With Hawkin Dynamics solutions implemented, True Sports patients will benefit from validated force plate and dynamometer testing to allow for data backed decision making, asymmetry tracking, clear and concise reporting, which will empower them to meet and exceed all their rehab goals

About True Sports Physical Therapy

True Sports PT is a sports performance physical therapy company specializing in1-on-1 injury rehabilitation, return-to-sport preparation, and athletic performance development. We work with competitive athletes and high-performing individuals who demand more than traditional physical therapy.

Our integrated model blends rehabilitation science with strength and conditioning principles to ensure athletes don't just recover - they improve. By emphasizing objective testing, movement efficiency, and performance metrics, True Sports PT bridges the gap between clinic-based rehab and real-world sport demands.

About Hawkin Dynamics

Hawkin Dynamics is a human performance technology company delivering innovative, reliable, and intuitive force measurement solutions. Its wireless force plates, portable TruStrength dynamometer, and cloud-based software enable coaches, clinicians, and researchers to analyze movement with precision and speed. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, Hawkin Dynamics has a global team, including offices in Australia, England, and Ireland. The company is trusted by hundreds of organizations worldwide for its validated technology, responsive service, and commitment to better decision-making through data.

SOURCE Hawkin Dynamics