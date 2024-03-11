TrueBlue President and CEO Recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts for Influential Leadership

Taryn Owen Named to SIA's North America Staffing 100 List for Eighth Consecutive Year

TACOMA, Wash., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI), a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions, is pleased to announce that TrueBlue President and CEO Taryn Owen has been named to the Staffing Industry Analysts' (SIA) 2024 Staffing 100 North America list.

This year is Owen's eighth consecutive year appearing on the prestigious list that recognizes the most influential people in the staffing industry and workforce ecosystem who are driving the future of workforce solutions.

"We are proud to see Taryn once again recognized among the most influential leaders in the staffing industry for her innovative leadership and commitment to our mission to connect people and work," said Jeff Sakaguchi, Board Chairman of TrueBlue. "This recognition is a strong testament to the collective efforts of the entire TrueBlue team, whose relentless pursuit of excellence drives our company forward."

Owen assumed the role of President and CEO of TrueBlue in September 2023. Prior to that, she served as President and Chief Operating Officer, after serving as both Executive Vice President of TrueBlue and President of PeopleReady and PeopleScout since 2021. Over her 13-year tenure at the company, she has led TrueBlue through significant periods of growth, managed the company's pandemic response and recovery, spearheaded its digital transformation strategies, and successfully led several acquisitions and substantial international expansion.

Owen has more than 20 years of talent acquisition experience. Before joining TrueBlue, she was an Operations Director at Randstad Sourceright Solutions, where she led global RPO engagements. She formerly served as a member of the Board of Advisors of HRO Today and as a member of the Human Capital Industry Advisory Board for Wharton's Center for Human Resources. Owen has been recognized for her industry leadership, including annual appearances on the Staffing Industry Analysts' (SIA) Staffing 100 and Global Power 150.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) is a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions that help clients achieve business growth and improve productivity. In 2023, TrueBlue served 67,000 clients and connected approximately 464,000 people to work. Its PeopleReady segment offers on-demand, industrial staffing; PeopleManagement offers contingent, on-site industrial staffing and commercial driver services; and PeopleScout offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and managed service provider (MSP) solutions to a wide variety of industries. Learn more at www.trueblue.com.

