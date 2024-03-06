TrueBlue's Centerline Drivers Announces Drive It Forward Scholarship Winner

TACOMA, Wash., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI), a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions, and Centerline Drivers, a TrueBlue company and the nation's most experienced, reliable and respected partner in the transportation business, are proud to announce the winner of the second annual Drive It Forward Scholarship. This year's scholarship recipient is Jasmine Gregory of Winslow, Maine.

"The Drive It Forward scholarship exemplifies the core tenets of Centerline and our mission to connect people with meaningful work," said Jill Quinn, President of Centerline Drivers. "Jasmine recognition underscores the impact of our commitment to our drivers, and our team is thrilled to be a part of supporting their bright futures."

The Drive It Forward Scholarship pays tribute to Sheila Castaneda, a pivotal figure within the Centerline Drivers leadership team and a passionate advocate of women in trucking. Applicants are required to submit a professional reference, work history, and written essay that the Scholarship Committee reviews before choosing an annual winner. The scholarship provides full tuition financial assistance to one woman every year who is entering a commercial driver's license (CDL) program to pursue a career as a commercial truck driver.

Ms. Gregory is the second winner of Centerline Drivers' Drive It Forward Scholarship. A proud mother of two boys, she currently works part-time as a forester and is pursuing her CDL. Overcoming numerous challenges, her journey to enter the trucking industry illustrates the importance of TrueBlue's commitment to go beyond just filling jobs by connecting people to meaningful career pathways that are tailored to individual needs.

"I have been intimidated by the challenge of obtaining my CDL-A license, but I thrive with change," said Ms. Gregory. "Winning this scholarship has given me confidence that I made the right choice for this moment, and I am so grateful!"

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) is a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions that help clients achieve business growth and improve productivity. In 2023, TrueBlue served 67,000 clients and connected approximately 464,000 people to work. Its PeopleReady segment offers on-demand, industrial staffing; PeopleManagement offers contingent, on-site industrial staffing and commercial driver services; and PeopleScout offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and managed service provider (MSP) solutions to a wide variety of industries. Learn more at trueblue.com .

About Centerline Drivers

Centerline Drivers connects over 4,500 drivers annually with Fortune 1000 and mid-sized companies. Centerline has been delivering superior staffing service to fleet operators and good jobs to qualified drivers since its founding in 1975. It offers nationwide coverage from a network of branches in 40 U.S. markets and a centralized service operation. Centerline is part of TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI), a global leader in specialized workforce solutions that help clients achieve business growth and improve productivity. Centerline was named a top workplace for women to work by Women in Trucking in 2019-2023 and a Top Workplace by Energage in 2021 and 2022. Learn more at centerlinedrivers.com .

