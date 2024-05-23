TrueBlue's PeopleReady Gears Up to Staff Nationwide Summer Sports and Entertainment Events

TACOMA, Wash., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PeopleReady, a TrueBlue company (NYSE: TBI), is gearing up to once again support the hospitality industry with its anticipated summer hiring surge. With upcoming sports and entertainment events expected to draw large crowds across the nation, staffing giant PeopleReady is poised to connect businesses with qualified workers at marquee events like the Indy500, NBA Finals, and U.S. Open, as well as concert tours, festivals, and regular season sports like MLB and NASCAR.

"We see demand for hospitality workers surge in the busy spring and summer months. As the go-to-provider for hospitality staffing, proactively meeting these seasonal hiring needs is a top priority," said Kristy Willis, President of PeopleReady. "We are excited for a productive summer as we empower businesses across the U.S. to staff some of the country's most anticipated sports and entertainment events of the year."

Preparing for this uptick in hiring needs, the industry has posted more than 313,000 new hospitality positions in the past 30 days. PeopleReady's analysis of millions of job postings in the U.S. showed that the following jobs have some of the highest increases in openings:

First-line supervisors of entertainment and recreation workers

Food preparation workers

Bartenders

Ushers, lobby attendants, and ticket takers

Locker room, coatroom, and dressing room attendants

Parking attendants

For more than three decades, PeopleReady has been a trusted provider of hospitality staffing with teams in more than 600 markets across the U.S. The company provides staffing solutions for all types of venues, including sports arenas, stadiums, theaters and concert halls and has expertise filling positions from ticket takers to concession workers and bartenders. Empowered by PeopleReady's JobStack app, job seekers can search for work anywhere, anytime and complete the application process right from their phones.

As further recognition of PeopleReady's impact in the hospitality space, Hospitality Business Review recently named the company a Top 10 Hospitality Staffing Provider.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) is a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions that help clients achieve business growth and improve productivity. In 2023, TrueBlue served 67,000 clients and connected approximately 464,000 people to work. Its PeopleReady segment offers on-demand, industrial staffing; PeopleScout offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and managed service provider (MSP) solutions to a wide variety of industries; and PeopleManagement offers contingent, on-site industrial staffing and commercial driver services. Learn more at www.trueblue.com.

About PeopleReady

PeopleReady, a TrueBlue company (NYSE: TBI), specializes in quick and reliable on-demand labor and highly skilled workers. PeopleReady supports a wide range of industries, including construction, manufacturing and logistics, retail and hospitality. Leveraging its game changing JobStack staffing app and presence in more than 600 markets throughout the U.S., PeopleReady connected more than 195,000 people to work in 2023. Learn more at www.peopleready.com.

