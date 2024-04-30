TrueBlue's PeopleScout Unveils "Connect More"™ Brand Promise

Demonstrating commitment to elevating connections with top talent

TACOMA, Wash., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI), a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions, today announced that its global talent solutions brand, PeopleScout, has undergone a strategic brand refresh. PeopleScout's new brand promise, "Connect More", and refreshed visual identity convey the importance of meaningful connections between employers and critical talent in the changing world of work.

PeopleScout logo (PRNewsfoto/TrueBlue, Inc.)

"Today's dynamic talent landscape demands an innovative approach to attracting candidates and engaging employees," said Taryn Owen, President & CEO of TrueBlue. "PeopleScout's 'Connect More' brand promise emphasizes the importance of these connections across the talent spectrum, furthers our mission to connect people and work, and underscores the important difference the right talent can make for our clients."

PeopleScout knows that cultivating deeper, more profound connections is imperative. "Connect More" extends beyond connecting employers with talent. It spans PeopleScout's industry-leading technology, scalable offerings, and unrivaled in-house talent advisory expertise to deliver actionable insights, transformative strategy, and a partnership experience unlike any other provider in the industry.

PeopleScout's refreshed brand is grounded in its long legacy of exceptional service and differentiators that maximize results and improve outcomes for clients:

Proven Delivery: For more than 30 years, PeopleScout has built its reputation on integrity, transparent communication and a proven track record of success.

For more than 30 years, PeopleScout has built its reputation on integrity, transparent communication and a proven track record of success. Meaningful Connection : PeopleScout excels at connecting with sought-after talent across diverse sectors—from the shop floor to the top floor; from healthcare clinics to innovation labs.

: PeopleScout excels at connecting with sought-after talent across diverse sectors—from the shop floor to the top floor; from healthcare clinics to innovation labs. Digital Transformation: Leveraging its proprietary talent technology suite, Affinix™, PeopleScout provides candidates with a digital-first experience, harnessing AI, automation and data analytics to remove friction and enhance outcomes.

Leveraging its proprietary talent technology suite, Affinix™, PeopleScout provides candidates with a digital-first experience, harnessing AI, automation and data analytics to remove friction and enhance outcomes. Talent Advisory: With one of the industry's largest in-house talent advisory teams, PeopleScout delivers fresh perspectives and innovative solutions to complex talent acquisition challenges.

With one of the industry's largest in-house talent advisory teams, PeopleScout delivers fresh perspectives and innovative solutions to complex talent acquisition challenges. Ultimate Scalability: PeopleScout's unique blend of insight, experience and action offers flexibility and scalability to support specialty, professional, volume and contingent hiring for organizations of all sizes.

PeopleScout's unique blend of insight, experience and action offers flexibility and scalability to support specialty, professional, volume and contingent hiring for organizations of all sizes. Speed and Agility: Flexible solutions like PeopleScout's Accelerate™ and Amplifiers™ empower employers with the agility required to compete in today's talent market and address immediate hiring needs.

"We believe in the transformative power of connection to drive results, and our new brand promise reflects our commitment to forging stronger connections throughout the talent ecosystem to improve business outcomes," said Rick Betori, President of PeopleScout & EVP of TrueBlue. "By helping our clients 'Connect More,' we elevate employers' connections to the right talent, build sustainable talent programs and achieve their immediate and long-term workforce goals."

Discover how PeopleScout helps organizations "Connect More" with talent at the newly refreshed PeopleScout.com.

About PeopleScout

PeopleScout, a TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) company, is a global talent solutions leader that provides unmatched scalability to meet the hiring needs of organizations of all sizes. It connects clients with top talent through Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Service Provider (MSP), Total Workforce Solutions, and talent and technology advisory services. PeopleScout is helping talent leaders harness the power of data, drive decisions and exceed expectations through tech-charged solutions founded on machine learning and AI. PeopleScout's legacy of service and partnership has led to consistent recognition as a leader by industry analysts. For more information, visit www.peoplescout.com.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) is a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions that help clients achieve business growth and improve productivity. In 2023, TrueBlue served 67,000 clients and connected approximately 464,000 people to work. Its PeopleReady segment offers on-demand, industrial staffing; PeopleScout offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and managed service provider (MSP) solutions to a wide variety of industries; and PeopleManagement offers contingent, on-site industrial staffing and commercial driver services. Learn more at www.trueblue.com.

SOURCE TrueBlue, Inc.