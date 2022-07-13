Truecaller launches the new voice-based app Open Doors - which enables conversations between people globally

STOCKHOLM, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Truecaller, the world's leading global communications platform, today launched a brand-new app for safe, secure and private audio conversations: Open Doors. The app is a result of a dedicated development work from teams in Stockholm and India.

After building Truecaller that safeguards people in their digital lives, and the free app Guardians for personal safety, Open Doors is now setting eyes on a new target: enabling fun, impromptu, global private conversations. Open Doors will be completely free to use and available globally on the Google Play Store & Apple App Store. The app works seamlessly across both smartphone platforms..

"Thanks to Truecaller being 13 years in the business, we've spent a great deal of time learning about how people communicate. Our new app Open Doors was born out of a simple question - how can we help people make new connections without being intrusive? And this is what we want to do: to bridge the world using the most natural form of communication, our voices." sayes Nami Zarringhalam, Chief Strategy Officer and Co-founder of Truecaller

How Open Doors Works:

Open Doors has a simple onboarding process. If you are already a Truecaller user, you can sign in with just one tap. If you're not a Truecaller user, your phone number will be verified using a missed call or OTP. The app needs only two permissions: contacts (so that you can share Open Doors, or connect with people in your contacts who also have Open Doors) and phone permission (needed to have audio conversations). Participants in a conversation cannot see each other's phone number.

As a user of Open Doors, you are in complete control at all times. You can start a conversation and leave at will. Your friends can join conversations when they get a notification or by clicking on a link you share. At launch, the app interface will be available in English, Hindi, Spanish, Latin and French, with more languages to be added later on user demand.

Once your friend joins the conversation, their friends will be invited too. Through the network effect, you can be joined by a large number of people very soon. Do keep in mind that conversations are real-time and moderated by the community, just like Truecaller. They are not stored anywhere and neither can someone listen in without you knowing. We expect participants to foster a safe, inclusive and respectful environment during conversations.

Based on user feedback, we will keep innovating and adding more features to Open Doors.

About Open Doors

Open Doors is a brand-new app that enables safe, global conversations in real time. It is owned and developed by True Software Scandinavia AB, the makers of Truecaller - the world's most trusted and accurate Caller ID and spam blocking service. Open Doors is free, available globally, works seamlessly on both mobile platforms, and is designed with privacy and ease-of-use in mind.

