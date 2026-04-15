TrueCar Achieves Profitability and Calls for a New Standard in Automotive Pricing

SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, one of the most recognized and trusted automotive brands, today announced it has achieved profitability, marking a key milestone in its transformation under Founder and Chief Executive Officer Scott Painter, and signaling a broader shift toward price clarity, dealer alignment, and a more efficient automotive marketplace.

The milestone follows a disciplined reset of the business, focused on simplifying operations, restoring accountability, and aligning the platform with the economic realities of both consumers and dealers.

"Our mission is simple: save consumers time and money when buying a new car," said Painter.

"But that only works if dealers win too. When pricing is clear, accurate, and competitive, consumers convert, and dealers move more metal more efficiently and at better economics."

Georg Bauer, Chairman of TrueCar, added: "The industry doesn't need more leads. It needs better transactions. That's the standard we're holding ourselves to and the value we are committed to delivering for both consumers and dealers."

A Reset Built on Dealer Alignment

TrueCar's turnaround is grounded in a three-step strategy designed to improve outcomes for both sides of the marketplace:

Refocus and Rationalize (Completed)

TrueCar has exited non-core efforts, reduced complexity, and rebuilt its cost structure, creating a focused, disciplined, and profitable foundation.



Expand Margin Through Product and Pricing (In Progress)

The company is rebuilding its product around one principle: price clarity drives conversion. TrueCar is deploying AI-driven pricing models that help dealers identify the optimal price to increase sales velocity without sacrificing gross margin.



Scale Through Affinity Partnerships (Next Phase)

TrueCar will expand its reach through partnerships with lenders, insurers, and membership platforms, delivering high-intent, pre-qualified buyers directly to dealers at scale.

Ending the Trade-Off Between Volume and Gross

For too long, dealers have been forced to choose between volume and margin, between opaque pricing that slows conversion and aggressive pricing that erodes profitability. TrueCar is building a different model.

By combining real transaction data, VIN-level pricing intelligence, and AI-driven demand signals, the platform enables dealers to price with precision, improving conversion rates while maintaining control over gross.

"We are not asking dealers to race to the bottom," said Painter. "We are giving them the tools to find the right price, the one that moves the car and protects the deal."

Leaning Into Transparency as Regulation Tightens

As regulators, including the Federal Trade Commission and multiple states, intensify enforcement around pricing practices, the industry is moving toward a new standard: full transparency.

TrueCar is embracing that shift.

The company has introduced a structured pricing framework designed to bring consistency, compliance, and clarity to every transaction:

MSRP: The manufacturer-defined baseline price

The manufacturer-defined baseline price Advertised Price: A VIN-specific, publicly displayed price that is consistent and compliant across all channels

A VIN-specific, publicly displayed price that is consistent and compliant across all channels Offer Price (Offer of One): A personalized, time-bound offer delivered directly to an eligible consumer

A personalized, time-bound offer delivered directly to an eligible consumer Your Price: The net price after all incentives, rebates, and credits

The net price after all incentives, rebates, and credits Drive-Off Price: The complete purchase price, including taxes, title, registration, and all dealer fees

From Leads to Transactions

TrueCar is repositioning itself away from a traditional lead-generation model and toward a transaction-driven marketplace, where performance is measured by cars sold, not clicks generated.

The company's next phase focuses on increasing transaction velocity, improving conversion quality, and delivering measurable ROI for dealers.

"At the end of the day, dealers don't need more traffic, they need more deals," said Painter. "If we're not helping them sell cars profitably, we're not doing our job."

About TrueCar

TrueCar is a leading digital automotive platform that uses technology to help car buyers save time and money through a nationwide network of Certified Dealers. Founded in 2005 by Scott Painter, TrueCar was built on the belief that serving membership and affinity organizations central to the car-buying process, including lenders, insurers, and dealers, enables a more valuable auto-buying experience for new and used vehicles. As part of its platform, TrueCar powers auto-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including Sam's Club, AAA, and more than 100 credit unions.

SOURCE TrueCar, Inc.