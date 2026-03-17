TrueCar Introduces Dealer Program Standards Designed to Increase Sales and Protect Dealer Margins

Updated dealer program creates a level playing field where dealers win more business from ready-to-buy customers, while saving car buyers time and money

SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, one of the most recognized and trusted automotive brands, today announced updated standards for its dealer program to help its network of automotive retailers sell vehicles faster while protecting gross margins. The new framework reinforces pricing transparency, improves accountability across the marketplace, and ensures dealers compete on a level playing field.

"Everything we're doing with these updated terms is in service of the dealer's primary objective, which is selling cars," said Scott Painter, Founder and CEO of TrueCar. "When pricing is credible and the rules are consistent, customers show up ready to buy and dealers can move inventory faster without giving away their margin. TrueCar is introducing exactly what the auto retail space needs: a marketplace that actually helps dealers sell cars."

Through its updated dealer program standards, TrueCar will:

Drive Sales Velocity Through Transparency: Under the updated program, participating dealers will provide individualized offers to TrueCar shoppers that are lower than their lowest publicly advertised price. By presenting credible offers up front, dealers can engage customers earlier in the buying process and convert leads into sales more quickly. TrueCar data consistently shows that when shoppers trust the pricing and know the dealer will honor the offer, they arrive at the dealership ready to purchase, significantly increasing close rates and reducing time spent negotiating.

Under the updated program, participating dealers will provide individualized offers to TrueCar shoppers that are lower than their lowest publicly advertised price. By presenting credible offers up front, dealers can engage customers earlier in the buying process and convert leads into sales more quickly. TrueCar data consistently shows that when shoppers trust the pricing and know the dealer will honor the offer, they arrive at the dealership ready to purchase, significantly increasing close rates and reducing time spent negotiating. Protect Dealer Margins by Enforcing Fair Standards: The updated program also introduces stronger transparency requirements across the dealer network, including a regular sales verification file originated from individual dealer management system (DMS), that allows TrueCar to verify when and at what price a sale occurs to measure the platform's performance. Approximately half of TrueCar's dealer network already provides this level of data access today. These standards ensure that all participating dealers operate under the same expectations, eliminating misleading pricing practices and preventing a race to the bottom on advertised prices.

Over the coming months, TrueCar will work closely with dealers across its national network to implement the updated standards and ensure a smooth transition. By strengthening transparency and accountability across the platform, TrueCar aims to deliver a marketplace that saves car buyers time and money, and helps dealers increase sales and conversion rates without unnecessary margin compression.

"Programs like this are designed to strengthen transparency and deliver more value for both dealers and customers," said Allen Yingling, President of car dealership group New Motors of Erie. "When the pricing is clear and the offers represent real savings, customers are more likely to move forward with a purchase. We support these changes because it leads to stronger conversion rates and ultimately lowers the cost of sale for dealers, while protecting dealer margins."

About TrueCar

TrueCar is a leading digital automotive platform that uses technology to help car buyers save time and money through a nationwide network of Certified Dealers. Founded in 2005 by Scott Painter, TrueCar was built on the belief that serving membership and affinity organizations central to the car-buying process, including lenders, insurers, and dealers, enables a more valuable auto-buying experience for new and used vehicles. As part of its platform, TrueCar powers auto-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including Sam's Club, AAA, and more than 100 credit unions.

SOURCE TrueCar, Inc.