TrueCare Expands in San Marcos to Increase Access to Same-Day Medical Service

SAN MARCOS, Calif., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- North San Diego County residents now have greater access to same-day health care services with the opening of a new TrueCare West San Marcos QuickCare on Grand Avenue. Prompt quality medical care is vital, especially with flu season approaching, and TrueCare is ready to serve the community with expanded access to non-emergency health care services that require immediate attention.

TrueCare West San Marcos QuickCare is increasing access to same-day, non-emergency health care services to North San Diego County residents who require immediate attention. The QuickCare site can help with non-urgent illnesses such as flu, coughs, colds, respiratory conditions, minor injuries, skin disorders, vaccinations and COVID testing. Dr. Devarshi Nath, TrueCare's QuickCare Clinical Director, will help drive TrueCare's growing response to meeting community needs for QuickCare services in addition to patient care. The increased access with the QuickCare site helps yield greater health benefits for families and the community as a whole.

Without the stressful "urgent care" experience, TrueCare QuickCare patients can receive a wide range of medical services by making a quick appointment just prior to heading in to see a provider.

"We want the families and individuals that we serve to have easy options for getting the care they need," said Michelle D. Gonzalez, CEO and President of TrueCare. "Our patients deserve access to high-quality compassionate care. With the addition of our new QuickCare location in West San Marcos, we are making it even more convenient. We are focused on meeting the community where they are, ensuring health care is accessible to everyone."

To expedite medical attention, nine examination rooms are available at the new TrueCare West San Marcos QuickCare for addressing non-urgent illnesses such as:

Flu, coughs, colds

Respiratory conditions such as allergies, sinus infections, and bronchitis

Skin disorders such as rashes, lesions, warts, infections

Eye/ear/nose and throat ailments

Minor injuries such as sprains, fractures and burns

Vaccinations

COVID testing

To support the ongoing and future development of TrueCare's QuickCare services, the organization has elevated Dr. Devarshi Nath to QuickCare Clinical Director. Over the past 11 years, Dr. Nath's leadership has been instrumental in establishing two QuickCare sites – one in Oceanside on Crouch Street and one in San Marcos on Valpreda Road – and now this new location in west San Marcos. In his expanded role, Dr. Nath will help drive TrueCare's growing response to meeting community needs for QuickCare services in addition to patient care.

"Our goal is to build a healthy community where everyone is cared for and has the opportunity to participate," added Dr. Nath. "Our providers endeavor to offer inclusive, equitable and culturally sensitive care that helps patients reach their intended wellness goals. Ultimately, this increased access yields greater health benefits for families and the community as a whole."

TrueCare's West San Marcos QuickCare is conveniently situated off CA-78, near the Las Posas exit: 1595 Grand Avenue, Suite 106, San Marcos, CA 92078. Hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Patients are encouraged to call or text (760) 736-6767 to schedule an appointment before arriving at the location. TrueCare staff speak English and Spanish, so everyone feels comfortable during their visit. For more information about TrueCare's QuickCare services, visit https://truecare.org/wellness-services/quickcare/ .

Patients can visit any of TrueCare's nine health centers, three QuickCare sites, and the mobile wellness unit or schedule Uber Health rides to TrueCare appointments and back home. For more information, visit www.truecare.org .

About TrueCare

For 50 years, TrueCare has not wavered in its commitment to patients, their families, and its communities. As a non-profit community health center, TrueCare is dedicated to delivering a superior and compassionate healthcare experience to nearly 60,000 patients every year, reducing barriers and increasing accessibility to quality care.

TrueCare cares for diverse communities in North San Diego and South Riverside counties, providing primary care, pediatric, women's health, behavioral health, chiropractic and dental services. In addition, TrueCare offers transportation services, community health outreach, insurance enrollment assistance and case management programs.

Media Contact:

Michele Baker

858-450-9872

[email protected]

SOURCE TrueCare