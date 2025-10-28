TrueDialog Announces Support for Rich Communication Services (RCS) and Rich Business Messaging (RBM)

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueDialog, a leading provider of enterprise-grade SMS texting solutions, today announced its official support for Rich Communication Services (RCS) and Rich Business Messaging (RBM), which is the next evolution of text messaging. RCS transforms traditional SMS into an interactive, app-like experience directly within a user's native messaging app, allowing businesses to deliver immersive, branded, and secure conversations without requiring app downloads or redirects.

RCS represents a major leap forward for brands seeking to deepen engagement with mobile-first audiences. The technology combines the universal reach of SMS with the rich interactivity of modern chat apps, offering features such as branded sender profiles, rich media, interactive buttons, and advanced analytics.

"RCS gives brands a direct, verified, and dynamic way to communicate with their customers, which is something that's been missing from the mobile landscape," said John Wright, CEO of TrueDialog. "This is the next frontier in business messaging, and we're thrilled to help our customers lead the way."

TrueDialog's support for RCS comes as the ecosystem rapidly expands. According to industry data, an estimated 30–35% of U.S. mobile users already have access to RCS, with that number growing weekly as carrier infrastructure matures.

To ensure a smooth onboarding experience, TrueDialog is opening a waitlist for interested companies while carrier-level approvals continue to roll out more broadly. Early access will focus on large, recognized brands to meet current carrier registration requirements.

As one of the first enterprise messaging providers to announce full RCS support, TrueDialog is positioned to help forward-thinking organizations explore, test, and adopt the technology ahead of mass market availability.

Early adopters will be able to leverage RCS to:

Launch visually engaging campaigns with carousels, high-resolution images, videos, and in-message buttons.

Provide two-way interactivity, such as appointment rescheduling, real-time order updates, and customer support directly within the chat thread.

Use branded verification to increase trust and reduce phishing or fraud .

. Access detailed engagement analytics, including read receipts and interaction tracking.

RCS is poised to redefine how businesses and consumers communicate — blending the immediacy of texting with the experience of mobile apps. For brands seeking higher engagement and authenticity in customer conversations, RCS represents a new era of opportunity. Businesses interested in piloting RCS with TrueDialog can join the early access waitlist at https://www.truedialog.com/rcs-waitlist/ to be among the first to explore the next generation of messaging engagement.

About TrueDialog

TrueDialog is the enterprise SMS platform transforming how organizations connect with customers through text-messaging—today's most engaging and responsive channel. Through superior features, industry-leading security, and direct carrier connections, the platform delivers enterprise-grade reliability while reducing messaging costs by up to 75%. TrueDialog is trusted by thousands of brands, including Coca-Cola, Hilton, Kansas City Chiefs, Northern Tool, SubjectWell, and Tulane University. TrueDialog combines powerful capabilities with simplified implementation. Based in Austin, Texas, TrueDialog helps organizations build stronger relationships through reliable, cost-efficient messaging. To learn more, visit www.truedialog.com .

SOURCE TrueDialog