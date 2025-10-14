TrueDialog Launches the Industry's First SMS Grader, a Free Tool That Analyzes and Scores Business Text Messaging Maturity

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueDialog, a leading provider of enterprise-grade SMS texting solutions, today announced the launch of the SMS Grader , the first-ever free online tool designed to evaluate how effectively organizations use SMS for customer engagement.

The SMS Grader enables marketing, sales, operations, and service teams to instantly evaluate the quality, compliance, and performance of their SMS strategy—and receive a personalized report that identifies opportunities to enhance engagement, improve deliverability, and maximize ROI.

"Email has long had tools like HubSpot's Marketing Grader to help teams understand their digital maturity, but despite being one of the most powerful engagement channels, SMS has lacked that kind of visibility," said Amanda McGuckin Hager, Chief Marketing Officer & Chief Revenue Officer at TrueDialog. "The SMS Grader finally changes that. In just minutes, businesses can see exactly how their SMS channel stacks up and where they can improve. Many times, there are simple improvements that can have a meaningful impact."

A First-of-Its-Kind Tool for the Fastest-Growing Channel

While SMS boasts open rates above 95% and response rates up to 45%, many organizations still underutilize or mismanage the channel. The TrueDialog SMS Grader gives businesses a data-driven way to benchmark their texting maturity across key dimensions such as:

Frequency, timing, and response optimization

Adherence to opt-in, opt-out, and data privacy requirements

Clarity, call-to-action strength, and personalization

Alignment with CRM and marketing automation platforms

After completing a brief assessment, users receive a personalized and custom report with actionable recommendations and best practices in SMS marketing. The SMS Grader acts as both a diagnostic and an educational resource for marketers and customer engagement professionals. Whether a team is just beginning to explore SMS or already running large-scale campaigns, the tool provides insight into:

How their SMS strategy compares to industry leaders

Which best practices drive higher response rates

Where compliance or deliverability risks may exist

How to integrate SMS more effectively within their CRM stack

The goal, according to TrueDialog, is to make enterprise-quality SMS strategy accessible to every business, not just those with advanced data analytics capabilities. The TrueDialog SMS Grader is available at https://www.truedialog.com/sms-grader/ .

About TrueDialog

TrueDialog is the enterprise SMS platform transforming how organizations connect with customers through text-messaging—today's most engaging and responsive channel. Through superior features, industry-leading security, and direct carrier connections, the platform delivers enterprise-grade reliability while reducing messaging costs by up to 75%. TrueDialog is trusted by thousands of brands, including Coca-Cola, Hilton, Kansas City Chiefs, Northern Tool, SubjectWell, and Tulane University. TrueDialog combines powerful capabilities with simplified implementation. Based in Austin, Texas, TrueDialog helps organizations build stronger relationships through reliable, cost-efficient messaging. To learn more, visit www.truedialog.com .

