Truelink Capital Announces Investment in Prime Electric, a Leading Provider of Electrical Services

LOS ANGELES and BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Truelink Capital ("Truelink"), a Los Angeles-based private equity firm focused on growth and long-term value creation, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to make a significant investment in Prime Electric ("Prime" or the "Company"), a provider of small, medium, and large-scale repair, installation, and maintenance of electrical systems. Prime primarily serves the private sector, with exposure to a range of growing end markets, including healthcare, biopharma, data centers, and renewable energy. Prime's management team, led by CEO Bob Ledford and Chairman Eric Reichanadter, will continue to lead the business and, together with WestView Capital, will retain a significant ownership stake in the Company. Financial terms of the partnership were not disclosed.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, Prime Electric is a provider of electrical services with a strong presence in Northern California, Washington, and Oregon. With relationships across regional and national general contractors and a broad customer base, Prime stands out for its quality, reliability, and technical expertise. The company's scale of 1,500 employees and broad network of field offices enable it to serve customers in various end markets. As one of only a few scaled companies in its industry, Prime is well-positioned to expand and capture additional market share, supported by ongoing electrification trends and an experienced management team.

"We are excited to partner with Bob Ledford and the entire Prime Electric management team," said Luke Myers, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Truelink Capital. "Prime Electric's exposure to high-growth sectors and its proven track record make it an ideal platform for our ambition to create a scaled national leader in electrical services. Together, we plan to accelerate Prime's growth and build a best-in-class organization that delivers exceptional value to customers across the country."

"Our team is looking forward to joining forces with Truelink Capital," said Bob Ledford, CEO of Prime Electric. "Truelink shares our vision for growth and our commitment to reliability and technical expertise. With their support, we are well-positioned to capitalize on the significant tailwinds in our market and continue expanding our capabilities to serve our clients in healthcare, biopharma, data centers, renewables, and beyond."

This partnership reflects Truelink's continued focus on industry-leading companies in the industrials and business services sectors, and marks the 11th platform investment for Truelink Capital since its founding in 2022.

ABOUT TRUELINK CAPITAL

Truelink Capital is a middle-market private equity firm based in Los Angeles. Truelink pairs deep industry experience in the industrials and business services sectors with a commitment to building partnerships that drive long-term value through an operationally focused strategy. Truelink partners with management, corporate sellers, and founders to accelerate growth through the execution of strategic initiatives and transformative add-on acquisitions. Learn more at: www.truelinkcap.com.

ABOUT PRIME ELECTRIC

Prime Electric, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, is a leading provider of electrical system repair, installation, and maintenance services. The company has established a strong presence across Northern California, Washington, and Oregon, serving a diverse range of private sector clients in high-growth markets such as healthcare, biopharma, data centers, and renewables. Learn more at: www.primee.com.

ABOUT WESTVIEW CAPITAL PARTNERS

WestView Capital Partners is a Boston-based private equity firm focused exclusively on middle market growth companies. WestView partners with existing management teams to sponsor minority and majority recapitalizations, growth, and consolidation transactions in several sectors, including software and IT services, healthcare technology and outsourcing, business services, and growth industrial. Learn more at: wvcapital.com.

