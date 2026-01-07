Truelink Capital Announces Completion of Koch Filter Corporation Sale to Atmus Filtration Technologies and Names Azam Owaisi as CEO of Air Distribution Technologies

LOS ANGELES and LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Truelink Capital ("Truelink"), a Los Angeles-based private equity firm focused on growth and long-term value creation, today announced the completion of the sale of Koch Filter Corporation ("Koch Filter"), a leading provider of air filtration solutions and a subsidiary of Air Distribution Technologies, Inc. ("ADTi" or "Air Distribution Technologies"), to Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ATMU) ("Atmus Filtration Technologies" or "Atmus") for $450 million in cash.

Founded in 1966, Koch Filter designs and manufactures air filtration products serving a broad set of commercial markets. The company offers an end-to-end portfolio of highly consumable products including pleated filters, high efficiency filters, and HEPA filters that are used across diverse commercial applications. With manufacturing operations in Louisville, KY, East Greenville, PA, Houston, TX, and Mira Loma, CA, Koch Filter is one of the few nationwide independent scaled platforms in the air filtration space.

Additionally, Truelink announced an executive leadership transition at Air Distribution Technologies with the appointment of Azam Owaisi as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Owaisi most recently served as Chief Executive Officer, North America at GEA Group and previously held senior roles at Dover Corporation, Pall Corporation, IDEX Corporation, and Illinois Tool Works (ITW). "ADTi's portfolio and people are exceptional," said Azam Owaisi. "I am honored to join as CEO at this pivotal moment and look forward to partnering with the team to accelerate operational excellence, innovation, and customer value across our brands."

Truelink extends its deep appreciation to Doug Schuster for his support in leading Air Distribution Technologies during Truelink's ownership since August 2024. Doug will gradually transition from day-to-day leadership and remain actively involved in the business through the first half of 2026, supporting strategic and commercial continuity.

Following the divestiture of Koch Filter, Truelink and Air Distribution Technologies will focus on the core ADTi platform by driving efficiencies and growth, both organically and via M&A, across the three key business units: Air Control Solutions, Air Movement Solutions, and Air Distribution Solutions.

"With the successful closing of the Koch Filter divestiture, we're excited to focus on ADTi's core business and drive significant organic and inorganic growth," said Todd Golditch, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Truelink. "I want to thank the entire Koch Filter team for their partnership during our ownership and Doug Schuster for his leadership through the carve-out from Johnson Controls and his guidance during the transition process. We're pleased to welcome Azam Owaisi as ADTi's new CEO. Azam brings extensive commercial and operational experience, and we look forward to supporting him and the entire ADTi team in their growth and value creation plans."

ABOUT TRUELINK CAPITAL

Truelink Capital is a middle-market private equity firm based in Los Angeles. Truelink pairs deep industry experience in the industrials and business services sectors with a commitment to building partnerships that drive long-term value through an operationally focused strategy. Truelink partners with management, corporate sellers, and founders to accelerate growth through the execution of strategic initiatives and transformative add-on acquisitions. Learn more at: www.truelinkcap.com.

ABOUT AIR DISTRIBUTION TECHNOLOGIES

Air Distribution Technologies is an industry leader in the design and manufacture of a comprehensive suite of top performing products supporting the HVAC ecosystem. Its portfolio contains many well-recognized brands in the space serving a diversified customer base. The company was acquired by Truelink Capital in 2024 through a corporate carve-out from Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI). Learn more at: www.airdistribution.com.

ABOUT KOCH FILTER

Koch Filter is a world-class manufacturer of air filtration products, including pleated filters, high efficiency filters, and HEPA filters for commercial, industrial, and specialty applications. Koch Filter is recognized for its innovation, product quality, and commitment to enhancing indoor air quality in critical environments. Learn more at: www.kochfilter.com.

ABOUT ATMUS FILTRATION TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Atmus Filtration Technologies is a global leader in filtration and media solutions. With a presence on six continents, Atmus serves customers across truck, bus, agriculture, construction, mining, marine and power generation vehicle and equipment markets, along with providing comprehensive aftermarket support and solutions. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee (U.S.), Atmus employs approximately 4,500 people globally who are committed to creating a better future by protecting what is important. Learn more at: www.atmus.com.

Media Contacts

Peter Lewis

[email protected]

Truelink Capital

SOURCE Truelink Capital