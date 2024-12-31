Truelink Capital and Viad Close Transaction to Establish GES as Independent Business

LOS ANGELES and LAS VEGAS, Dec. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Truelink Capital today announced that it has closed the transaction to acquire GES, a leading provider in the global exhibition and event industry. Financial terms were not disclosed.

"We are excited to officially begin our partnership with GES, a leader in the exhibition and event industry, and to build on its strong foundation," said Luke Myers, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Truelink Capital. "Together with GES' exceptional leadership team, we will continue to invest in its core strengths in creative design, logistics and event management, pursue growth through strategic acquisitions, and expand its agency presence. We are grateful to Viad for their support during this transitional period, which has been instrumental in setting the stage for GES' next chapter of success."

GES, founded over 90 years ago, has built an exceptional reputation for delivering world-class exhibition, event, and brand activation solutions on a global scale, and will now operate as an independent company. Derek Linde, its current President, will continue to lead the business as President & CEO.

"We are thrilled to take the next step to become a standalone company," said Derek Linde. "Together with Truelink's stewardship, we will excel in delivering extraordinary event experiences for our clients across the globe.

With over 2,600 talented team members across North America, Europe, and Asia, GES provides comprehensive services that span strategy, creative design, logistics, and event production, enabling clients to deliver transformative experiences. The company's innovative solutions cater to a wide array of industries, including healthcare, aerospace & defense, automotive, technology, and retail, offering end-to-end support for both live and virtual events. In addition to its core services, GES has successfully expanded into adjacent verticals, becoming a trusted partner for associations, exhibitors, and agencies in the dynamic world of brand activation. Its leadership in this segment is supported by its ability to build long-lasting relationships with clients and partners alike.

This transaction marks the sixth acquisition for Truelink Capital, a middle-market private equity firm focused on creating long-term value by partnering with industry-leading companies. The firm has a successful track record of operationally focused investments in the industrials and tech-enabled services sectors.

BrightTower and Baird served as financial advisors and Kirkland & Ellis served as legal advisors to Truelink Capital for the transaction. Moelis & Company LLC served as the financial advisor and Latham & Watkins LLP served as legal advisor to Viad Corp. for the transaction.

Truelink Capital is a middle-market private equity firm based in Los Angeles. Truelink pairs deep industry experience in the industrials and technology-enabled services sectors with a commitment to building partnerships that drive long-term value through an operationally focused strategy. Truelink partners with management, corporate sellers, and founders to accelerate growth through the execution of strategic initiatives and transformative add-on acquisitions. Truelink is investing out of Truelink Capital Fund I, a $950 million fund.

Viad (NYSE: VVI) historically operated through two businesses: GES and Pursuit. GES is a global, full-service provider for live events, offering a range of services from creative design and strategy to event production and logistics. GES serves a wide variety of clients, including major associations, exhibitors, and corporations, delivering impactful experiences that engage audiences and drive brand growth. Pursuit is an attractions and hospitality company that owns and operates a collection of inspiring and unforgettable experiences in iconic destinations in the United States, Canada, and Iceland that enable visitors to discover and connect with stunning national parks and renowned global travel locations.

