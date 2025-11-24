Truelink Capital Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Koch Filter Corporation, a Subsidiary of Air Distribution Technologies, to Atmus Filtration Technologies

LOS ANGELES and LOUISVILLE, Ky., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Truelink Capital ("Truelink"), a Los Angeles-based private equity firm focused on growth and long-term value creation, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell Koch Filter Corporation ("Koch Filter"), a leading provider of air filtration solutions and a subsidiary of Air Distribution Technologies, Inc. ("ADTi" or "Air Distribution Technologies"), to Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. [NYSE: ATMU] ("Atmus Filtration Technologies" or "Atmus") for $450 million in cash. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions.

Founded in 1966, Koch Filter designs and manufactures air filtration products serving a broad set of commercial markets. The company offers an end-to-end portfolio of highly consumable products including pleated filters, high efficiency filters, and HEPA filters that are used for a diverse set of applications. With manufacturing operations in Louisville, KY, East Greenville, PA, Houston, TX, and Mira Loma, CA, Koch Filter is one of the only nationwide independent scaled platforms in the air filtration space. The sale of Koch Filter will allow for the continued strategic growth of the company as Atmus' commitment to innovation and operational excellence ensures that Koch Filter's team will have the resources and opportunities to thrive, while continuing to deliver value to customers and partners.

"This transaction is a significant milestone for both Koch Filter and ADTi," said Todd Golditch, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Truelink. "This sale is a testament to the strength of our investment and value creation strategy and aligns with our long-term vision for ADTi to strategically focus their portfolio around engineered air distribution solutions, while enabling Koch Filter to thrive with Atmus. We are proud to have partnered with and invested behind Mark Mattingly and the rest of Koch Filter's management team and look forward to their continued success under new ownership."

"I am incredibly proud of what our team has built at Koch Filter over the last year with Truelink," said Mark Mattingly, CEO of Koch Filter. "Given all the recent investments we have made in our business, we are well positioned to accelerate our growth and continue delivering innovative, high-quality filtration solutions to the market. Joining Atmus will mark an exciting new chapter for our business, our employees, and our customers."

"This transaction marks an exciting new chapter for ADTi as well," said Doug Schuster, Chief Executive Officer of ADTi. "We are thankful to have had the opportunity to work alongside Mark and his team and now turn our full focus and attention to the ADTi platform where we will continue to create value by driving efficiencies and growth – both organically and via M&A – across our three key business units: Air Control Solutions, Air Movement Solutions, and Air Distribution Solutions."

Lincoln International is serving as the exclusive financial advisor to Truelink and ADTi for the transaction. Benesch is serving as the legal advisor and Jefferies LLC is serving as the financial advisor to Atmus

ABOUT TRUELINK CAPITAL

Truelink Capital is a middle-market private equity firm based in Los Angeles. Truelink pairs deep industry experience in the industrials and business services sectors with a commitment to building partnerships that drive long-term value through an operationally focused strategy. Truelink partners with management, corporate sellers, and founders to accelerate growth through the execution of strategic initiatives and transformative add-on acquisitions. Learn more at: www.truelinkcap.com.

ABOUT AIR DISTRIBUTION TECHNOLOGIES

Air Distribution Technologies is an industry leader in the design and manufacture of a comprehensive suite of top performing products supporting the HVAC ecosystem. Its portfolio contains many well-recognized brands in the space serving a diversified customer base. The company was acquired by Truelink Capital in 2024 through a corporate carve-out from Johnson Controls International plc. Learn more at: www.airdistribution.com.

ABOUT KOCH FILTER

Koch Filter is a world-class manufacturer of air filtration products, including pleated filters, high efficiency filters, and HEPA filters for commercial, industrial, and specialty applications. Koch Filter is recognized for its innovation, product quality, and commitment to enhancing indoor air quality in critical environments. Learn more at: www.kochfilter.com.

ABOUT ATMUS FILTRATION TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Atmus Filtration Technologies is a global leader in filtration and media solutions. With a presence on six continents, Atmus serves customers across truck, bus, agriculture, construction, mining, marine and power generation vehicle and equipment markets, along with providing comprehensive aftermarket support and solutions. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee (U.S.), Atmus employs approximately 4,500 people globally who are committed to creating a better future by protecting what is important. Learn more at: www.atmus.com.

