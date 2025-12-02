Truelink Capital Expands Experiential Portfolio Through GES Acquisition of 2Heads

LOS ANGELES and LONDON, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Truelink Capital ("Truelink"), a Los Angeles based private equity firm focused on growth and long-term value creation, announced today that its portfolio company GES has acquired 2Heads, a London-based creative agency that develops design-led brand experiences across North America and Europe. Founded in London with additional offices in Los Angeles and Montreal, 2Heads works with technology, financial services, and consumer brands on immersive and design-driven projects.

2Heads will join GES's global experiential agency Spiro®, expanding its creative footprint in the UK and Europe, deepening its strategic and digital capabilities, and strengthening its position as a global experiential partner for a broad range of brands. Spiro operates as the experiential agency within GES, which also includes GES Exhibitions, OnPeak, SHOWTECH, and Visit, each serving distinct areas of the live events and experiential sector.

"Truelink's investment strategy centers on partnering with exceptional companies that are shaping their industries through innovation and client impact," said Luke Myers, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Truelink Capital. "The GES acquisition of 2Heads builds on that strategy, enhancing our ability to deliver integrated, data-driven, and creative experiential solutions on a global scale. This is another meaningful step in advancing our vision for GES and its brands as the premier end-to-end partner for live experiences worldwide."

Derek Linde, CEO of GES, added: "The acquisition of 2Heads reflects our continued commitment to expanding GES's global experiential capabilities through Spiro. By combining 2Heads' creative excellence with Spiro's strategic creative, reach and delivery infrastructure, we're creating a more comprehensive and connected ecosystem, one that accelerates growth for our clients and strengthens our leadership in the experiential space."

Jeff Stelmach, Global President of Spiro, said: "2Heads shares our belief in the power of creativity and innovation to connect brands and people. Together, we'll build on that shared vision by exploring new ways to deliver impactful, strategic creative experiences, while ensuring continuity for the clients and teams that make both agencies exceptional. This combination expands our global presence and gives 2Heads' clients access to Spiro's worldwide scale, enabling us to deliver extraordinary experiences wherever their audiences are."

Paul Godwin, Managing Director of 2Heads, said: "For more than four decades, 2Heads has championed the power of creativity and innovation to augment the brand experience and transform how household names connect with people. Joining Spiro allows us to amplify that vision on a global scale, expanding what's possible for our clients while staying true to the craft, culture, and partnership that define who we are."

This acquisition marks GES's first add-on acquisition under Truelink's ownership and strengthens the private equity firm's growing portfolio in experiential, live events, and marketing services, creating a global platform capable of delivering exceptional brand experiences that connect, inspire, and drive measurable growth.

ABOUT TRUELINK CAPITAL

Truelink Capital is a middle-market private equity firm based in Los Angeles. Truelink pairs deep industry experience in the industrials and technology-enabled services sectors with a commitment to building partnerships that drive long-term value through an operationally focused strategy. Truelink partners with management, corporate sellers, and founders to accelerate growth through the execution of strategic initiatives and transformative add-on acquisitions.

www.truelinkcap.com

ABOUT GES

GES is a leading global provider of exhibition and experiential marketing services to event organizers and brand marketers. GES includes a dynamic collective of industry-leading companies and their distinctive specialties; Spiro, GES Exhibitions, OnPeak, SHOWTECH, and Visit. Whether partnering together or working independently, our companies strategically collaborate with brands and event organizers to transform business objectives into extraordinary experiences that drive meaningful customer connections and measurable impact.

www.ges.com | www.spiro.com | www.onpeak.com | www.showtech.ca | www.visitcloud.com

ABOUT SPIRO

Spiro is a strategically led, creatively driven global experiential agency setting the benchmark for how brands connect and grow. By accelerating Brand Gravity, the data-informed, emotional, and behavioral pull between brands and their audiences, Spiro makes brands experiential. Globally connected and trusted by some of the world's most influential brands, Spiro creates the pull that keeps customers coming back.

www.spiro.com

ABOUT 2HEADS

2Heads is an award-winning experiential agency that connects people and brands through unskippable and unforgettable moments. Their immersive, exciting, compelling brand activations are led by human insight, sparked by creativity, fueled by innovation, and driven by results. From gala launches to groundbreaking tech activations, clever design to inventive content, 2Heads' team of strategists, creatives, builders, inventors, logisticians, producers, and technologists works together to help the greatest brands in the world engage their customers more effectively.

www.2heads.com

